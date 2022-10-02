The Crow Reboot 2022, Starring Bill Skarsgard, Has Been Completed

Connect with us

The Crow Reboot, Starring Bill Skarsgard, Has Been Completed

(CTN News) _ The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgård has reportedly wrapped filming. In July 2022, filming began in Prague and Munich, and now The Prague Reporter reports the 10-week shoot is over.

It’s interesting to note, though, that the report describes The Crow as a TV show.

During a 10-week shoot, the Crow shot in the Old Town and New Town neighborhoods of Prague.

In one of the major set pieces for The Crow Reboot, hundreds of extras were dressed in formal wear at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall.

In accordance with documents filed with the city, The Crow was registered as a TV show, with six episodes shot in Prague.

However, the outlet adds, “This information hasn’t been confirmed by those involved with the production, and previous reports say it’s a feature film.”

Has The Crow been turned into a TV show? If so, this would be the first serial for the character, who has always led feature films.

A gang of street thugs kill Eric’s fiancée, Shelly, after their car breaks down in The Crow, a comic series created by James O’Barr.

Eric is shot in the head and later dies in the hospital.

Despite this, Eric is resurrected by a mysterious crow and given the chance to seek vengeance on the murderers as he mourns Shelly’s death.

In addition to the comic, The Crow Reboot 1994 live action adaptation starred Brandon Lee in the title role.
The Crow reboot will be directed by Ghost in the Shell and Snow White and The Huntsman’s Rupert Sanders.

It’s beautiful, dark, poetic, and sometimes disturbing,” Sanders said. The story is about love, loss, grief, and revenge.

The Crow is reimagined as a foreboding voice of today by revisiting James O’Barr’s iconic comic.”

Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) wrote The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgard, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston.
 This project is produced by Molly Hassell (Braven, Terminal), Victor Hadida (Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), and John Jencks (Honest Thief, Guns Akimbo).
