BMW X1 Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Hits and Kills Grad Student

A 15-year-old boy joyriding in his family’s BMW X1 with three friends has struck and killed a grad student after running a red light at high speed. The police withheld the boy’s name because he was a minor.

Mr. Thanaphol Kaewmoon, 24, was returning to his room from his office at Suranaree University of Technology Nakhon Ratchasima around 10 PM when the BMW X1, driven by the 15-year-old boy, struck and killed him.

He died immediately due to the collision’s severe impact.

The 15-year-old boy will be prosecuted for negligent driving resulting in death, running a red light, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, according to police in Nakhon Ratchasima.

When Mr. Thanaphol’s motorbike and the driver’s BMW X1 collided, the driver was driving at excessive speed and had not stopped at a red light, according to the police.

The 15-year-old-boy waited at the accident scene for the police to arrive.

When Nakhon Ratchasima police showed the victim’s father, Mr. Rak Kaewmoon, the CCTV footage of the collision, he was speechless.

After viewing the gruesome video of the BMW X1 hitting his son’s motorcycle, he said he would take legal action to the maximum against the boy’s family.

Thanaphol’s remains were sent to Tha Tako, the town where he was born, for chanting and cremation at Wat Don Kha.

Professor Rangsan Wongsawan at the college of telecommunication engineering said that Mr. Thanaphol was preparing to seek his master’s degree and worked part-time at the university hospital.

He also said that Mr. Thanaphol graduated with honours.