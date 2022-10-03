Connect with us

News Regional News

BMW X1 Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Hits and Kills Grad Student
Advertisement

News World News

Briton's Angered Over Rail Strikes and Skyrocketing Energy

Learning News News Asia

Lawmakers in China Push to Reduce English Learning

News

Thailand's New Eco-Friendly "Ultraman Trains" to Start Service

News Tourism

Thailand Lifts All Entry Restrictions, Offers 45 Day Stays

News Northern Thailand

500-Year-Old Temple Pagoda Collapses in Chiang Mai

News World News

San Francisco Dedicates Street to Thai Man Murdered in 2021

News World News

Energy Prices Jump 40.8% in Eurozone Countries

News Ukraine War World News

Putin Annexes 20% of Ukraine Snubbing US President Joe Biden

Crime News

Metropolitan Police Find 152 Kg of Heroin in Drug Couriers Car

News

Florida; South Carolina Iashes Ian As Florida Surveys The Damage

News

Police Arrest One of 6 Men Accused in Extortion of Russian Couple

Crime News

Cyber Police Arrest 2 Gun Distributors Selling Weapons to Protesters

News Northern Thailand

Northeastern Thailand Hammered By Noru, 1 Dead, Others Injured

News Sports

Green Bay Police Apologize To Dillon, A Shove Was Given To Him By The Officer

News

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Files For Divorce

Health News

Monkeypox Vaccine Provides Some Protection Against Infection, CDC Says

News

U.S. Economy Drops At 0.6% Annual Rate From April Through June

News

The Suvarnabhumi Airport Reported A 200% Increase In Traffic

News

The rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59

News

BMW X1 Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Hits and Kills Grad Student

Avatar of CTN News

Published

26 seconds ago

on

https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2405413/boy-15-drives-bmw-through-red-light-kills-new-grad

A 15-year-old boy joyriding in his family’s BMW X1 with three friends has struck and killed a grad student after running a red light at high speed. The police withheld the boy’s name because he was a minor.

Mr. Thanaphol Kaewmoon, 24, was returning to his room from his office at Suranaree University of Technology Nakhon Ratchasima around 10 PM when the BMW X1, driven by the 15-year-old boy, struck and killed him.

He died immediately due to the collision’s severe impact.

The 15-year-old boy will be prosecuted for negligent driving resulting in death, running a red light, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, according to police in Nakhon Ratchasima.

When Mr. Thanaphol’s motorbike and the driver’s BMW X1 collided, the driver was driving at excessive speed and had not stopped at a red light, according to the police.

BMW X1 Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Hits and Kills Grad Student

The 15-year-old-boy waited at the accident scene for the police to arrive.

When Nakhon Ratchasima police showed the victim’s father, Mr. Rak Kaewmoon, the CCTV footage of the collision, he was speechless.

After viewing the gruesome video of the BMW X1 hitting his son’s motorcycle, he said he would take legal action to the maximum against the boy’s family.

BMW X1 Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Hits and Kills Grad Student

Thanaphol’s remains were sent to Tha Tako, the town where he was born, for chanting and cremation at Wat Don Kha.

Professor Rangsan Wongsawan at the college of telecommunication engineering said that Mr. Thanaphol was preparing to seek his master’s degree and worked part-time at the university hospital.

He also said that Mr. Thanaphol graduated with honours.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading