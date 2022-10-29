While Eating Chinese Food, Millie Bobby Brown Likes To Watch Mariah Carey Sing

(CTN News) – While eating Chinese food with her friend Mariah Carey, Millie Bobby Brown enjoys watching her burst into song.

During her appearance on Thursday’s edition (28.10.22) of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the actress revealed she has struck up a friendship with the singer, 53.

When asked by Jimmy, 48, if anyone “surprising” is a fan of her work, Millie Bobby Brown said: “I just met Mariah and was like, ‘Oh’, we connected… I’m inspired by how she leads her life with such conviction. As well as having a great deal of knowledge, she is also very wise.

I have found her to be an incredible guiding light for me, and then we became friends.”

Added to this, Millie Bobby Brown, who calls Mariah by the nickname ‘Mimi’, described her friend’s habit of breaking into song when she visits her home: “It’s a real thing… she does it when we eat Chinese food.”

The actress described her experience singing with Mariah in her studio as being “the most magical experience.” Mariah is one of the most talented singers of all time.”

Aside from dating Jon Bon Jovi’s model son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Millie Bobby Brown is promoting the movie “Enola Holmes 2”, in which she will reprise her role as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister.

As she stated, “I have been wanting to do this since I was a child. When I was 13, 14 years old, I read the book series and I told my father that I wanted to become part of it.

Therefore, my older sister and I collaborated on this project and ensured that it was presented in the most authentic and British manner possible.

It has been an amazing experience creating Enola, as I have never had a to.British lead to look up to growing up.

Does Millie Bobby Brown have a disability?

Early life. Brown was born in Marbella, Málaga, Spain, on 19 February 2004, the third of four children born to British parents Kelly and Robert Brown. She was born with partial hearing loss in her left ear and gradually lost all hearing in that ear over several years.

