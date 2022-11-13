Does Netflix Have Spirited?

(CTN News) – The exciting motion picture Netflix Spirited brings the audience into the heart of Christmas this year. It is a fascinating spin on a familiar Christmas tale starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

The question is, however, if Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy this uniquely Yuletide experience?

It is undeniable that The Christmas Carol is one of the greatest classics of all time, and it has been retold and rebooted in different forms over the years. There is no shortage of intriguing interpretations of Charles Dickens’ novella.

This includes the Muppets portraying the narrative’s personas or Patrick Stewart portraying Ebenezer Scrooge as the protagonist, despite the novella’s publication in 1843 more than a century ago.

Nevertheless, Spirited takes a different approach by telling the infamous story through the perspective of the ghosts in an attempt to create a new perspective on it.

As the title suggests, the film portrays Clint Briggs as the Ebenezer Scrooge-type character that Will Ferrell’s Ghost of Christmas Present is trying to reform. Reynolds plays Clint Briggs as he tries to reform Clint Briggs, played by Reynolds. It is Briggs, however, who adds a bit of spice to the story.

This leads Ferrell’s character to ponder his own past as well as consider what the future holds for him.

Additionally, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, and Patrick Page appear in the 127-minute feature film. For Spirited, Sean Anders, whose directing credits include Daddy’s Home and Instant Family, has been given the reins of the director’s chair.

Can I watch Spirited on Netflix? Is it available for streaming?

There is no doubt that it would be a holiday treat for anyone subscribed to the popular streaming service to be able to watch the amazing motion picture as its entirety, but that will not be the case for any subscriber.

The Netflix version of Spirited does not appear to be available at the moment, and it is unclear if and when that will change.

There is, however, a wealth of holiday-themed content available on Netflix right now that you can watch. It is safe to say that there is no shortage of stellar options available at the moment. Titles such as The Christmas Chronicles, Let It Snow, Love Hard, and Holidate to name a few.

Stream Spirited on the following sites:

For a limited time, Spirited will be available in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022 for a limited run. As of Nov. 18, 2022, Apple TV+ will be the first platform to make the film available for purchase.

In addition to Swan Song, Finch, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, the movie will join an impressive roster of films.

SEE ALSO:

God of War Ragnarok Shattered Runes: What Do They Do?