This Halloween, You Can Help Stop Candy Wrapper Waste
(CTN News) – A survey conducted by the National Confectioners Association revealed that 75 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, and among those individuals, 93 percent intend to indulge in lots of chocolate and candy.

In spite of the fact that it is wonderful to hear that people are eager to celebrate Halloween, this results in a large number of empty candy wrappers.

Mars, a candy behemoth, has partnered with Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of digital waste and recycling solutions, to create a unique solution to the dilemma.

To give out recyclable trick-or-treating bags, they have joined Rubicon’s existing Trick or Trash campaign.

The trick-or-treating bags work like this: To recycle your empty candy wrappers, simply place them in the trick-or-treating bags and use the prepaid postage stamp to send them off for recycling.

“Mars, and our iconic line-up of brands, put the consumer at the heart of everything we do, especially during our biggest moments like Halloween… In a statement released earlier this week, Tim Le Bel, Chief Halloween Officer and President of Sales at Mars Wrigley, stated. “

This year’s Halloween leadership demonstrates Mars’ commitment to a healthy planet by providing an easy way to minimize packaging waste with the Mars and Rubicon Trick or Trash bags.”

Visit Halloween.Mars.com to purchase a recyclable trick-or-treating bag. Additionally, bags will be distributed in the following cities:

Cleveland, TN
Henderson, NV
Chattanooga, TN
Hackettstown, NJ
Topeka, KS
Waco, TX
Oak Park, IL
Newark, NJ
Yorkville, IL

What is Halloween and why do we celebrate it?

Celts believed that on the night before the new year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. On the night of October 31 they celebrated Samhain, when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

