Connect with us

Entertainment

Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Posted Multiple Conspiracy Theories
Advertisement

Entertainment

Panic! 'House Of Memories' To Be Released Sped Up And Slowed Down: Here's Why

Entertainment

Butcher Babies Throw Down The Metal Cover Of "Best Friend"

Entertainment

'The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli Crashes a Car With James Gandolfini

Entertainment

What! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Get Paid 10 Crores by Asif Ali Zardari for a Private Event?

Entertainment

James Gunn And Peter Safran Will Lead DC Studios For Warner Bros. Discretion

Entertainment

'House of the Dragon Season 2': What You Need to Know?

Entertainment

Is From Scratch Returning With Season 2, Release Date, Cast List, Story Plot, Update?

Entertainment

The Lost Festival Of Destiny 2 Solves a Major Problem

Entertainment

Carly Simon Is Filled With Sorrow After The Deaths Of 2 Sisters

Entertainment

'Good Kid, Mad City' By Kendrick Lamar: Storytelling Lesson

Entertainment

The Peripheral Show, It's a Futuristic Show Inspired By Ancient Fears

Entertainment News

Jury Finds Kevin Spacey Not Guilty of Rapp's 1986 Sexual Abuse Claim

Entertainment

Browsing Popular Forms Of Entertainment

Entertainment

'American Horror Story' Season 11: What Is It About?

Entertainment Learning

Top 12 Tips for Producing Top-Quality Music

Entertainment

Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged To Singer Firerose

Entertainment

The School For Good And Evil Doesn't Pass The Franchise Test

Entertainment

"Superfly" Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To Life In Prison For Rape

Entertainment

Most Popular Gambling Movies to Watch on Netflix

Entertainment

Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Posted Multiple Conspiracy Theories

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Posted Multiple Conspiracy Theories

(CTN News) – A acquaintance told that the man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband on Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election, and the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

SFPD identified David DePape, 42, as the suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi.

DePape is estranged from his family, and his relatives confirmed that his Facebook account was taken down by Facebook on Friday.

David DePape left Powell River, British Columbia about 20 years ago for California as a result of a relationship.

His uncle Mark DePape wasn’t sure how to react to his nephew’s attack on Pelosi. It seems scammy. I don’t want to hear that.”

He posted links on his Facebook page to videos produced by Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, claiming the 2020 election was stolen.

Other websites claimed Covid vaccines were deadly and had transphobic images. “Death rates are whatever they want to promote.”.

He also posted YouTube links to “Democrat FARCE Commission Investigates Capitol Riot Collapses.

In his column two days after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd, DePape falsely stated that Floyd died of a drug overdose.

As well as the “Great Reset,” he posted content about global elites using Coronavirus to usher in a new world order. In exchange for your further enslavement, politicians are offering bribes to win votes.

DePape’s Facebook posts mostly date from 2021. Pelosi didn’t appear in any of DePape’s earlier public posts, including his claims that Jesus was the antichrist.

CNN spoke with two former acquaintances of DePape in California.

Linda Schneider said DePape occasionally housesat for her about eight years ago. According to her, DePape told her when they met he’d been struggling with drugs but was trying to start anew. He lived in a storage unit in Berkeley.

DePape later sent Schneider “disturbing” emails in which he sounded like a “megalomaniac,” Schneider said. As she recalls, he used Biblical reasoning to justify harming her, so she stopped communicating with him.

Hayes, who also lives in California, Pelosi recalls working with DePape roughly a decade ago when he was living in a storage shed in Berkeley. DePape sold the bracelets for a living.

“He was odd.” Hayes said he didn’t make eye contact well.

Hayes described DePape’s most recent posts as “so phobic in so many ways” and filled with “so much anger.”

SEE ALSO:

Butcher Babies Throw Down The Metal Cover Of “Best Friend”

Panic! ‘House Of Memories’ To Be Released Sped Up And Slowed Down: Here’s Why

‘The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli Crashes a Car With James Gandolfini
Related Topics:
Continue Reading