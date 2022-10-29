Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Posted Multiple Conspiracy Theories

(CTN News) – A acquaintance told that the man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband on Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election, and the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

SFPD identified David DePape, 42, as the suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi.

DePape is estranged from his family, and his relatives confirmed that his Facebook account was taken down by Facebook on Friday.

David DePape left Powell River, British Columbia about 20 years ago for California as a result of a relationship.

His uncle Mark DePape wasn’t sure how to react to his nephew’s attack on Pelosi. It seems scammy. I don’t want to hear that.”

He posted links on his Facebook page to videos produced by Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, claiming the 2020 election was stolen.

Other websites claimed Covid vaccines were deadly and had transphobic images. “Death rates are whatever they want to promote.”.

He also posted YouTube links to “Democrat FARCE Commission Investigates Capitol Riot Collapses.

In his column two days after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd, DePape falsely stated that Floyd died of a drug overdose.

As well as the “Great Reset,” he posted content about global elites using Coronavirus to usher in a new world order. In exchange for your further enslavement, politicians are offering bribes to win votes.

DePape’s Facebook posts mostly date from 2021. Pelosi didn’t appear in any of DePape’s earlier public posts, including his claims that Jesus was the antichrist.

CNN spoke with two former acquaintances of DePape in California.

Linda Schneider said DePape occasionally housesat for her about eight years ago. According to her, DePape told her when they met he’d been struggling with drugs but was trying to start anew. He lived in a storage unit in Berkeley.

DePape later sent Schneider “disturbing” emails in which he sounded like a “megalomaniac,” Schneider said. As she recalls, he used Biblical reasoning to justify harming her, so she stopped communicating with him.

Hayes, who also lives in California, Pelosi recalls working with DePape roughly a decade ago when he was living in a storage shed in Berkeley. DePape sold the bracelets for a living.

“He was odd.” Hayes said he didn’t make eye contact well.

Hayes described DePape’s most recent posts as “so phobic in so many ways” and filled with “so much anger.”

