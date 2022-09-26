Rihanna Confirms She Will Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

(CTN News) _ Rihanna has slyly confirmed that she will perform, and possibly headline, the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023.

According to Roc Nation, the singer will also be participating on Sunday.

The singer posted a picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram account on Sunday.

According to reports, the singer is “in talks” to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, the game will draw one of the biggest TV audiences of the year.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016, despite teasing new music since 2016.

Rihanna Performing on one of the world’s largest stages sure has fans excited about new music from the R&B singer. She declined to headline the Halftime show in 2020 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

For the first time, Apple Music will sponsor the NFL halftime show. Since Swift’s upcoming album is titled Midnights, fans hypothesized she would be the headliner.

The claim was later disproved by sources close to Swift who stated to People and TMZ that although Swift had been approached by the NFL in the past, she had declined their offer.

In May, Pepsi renounced its title as a halftime show sponsor, ending a decade-long association that transformed the event from a lineup of primarily.

Rihanna rock musicians such as Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to one geared toward younger generations that advertisers and the NFL seek to target.

According to a press release issued by the league, the NFL wanted significantly higher annual payments for sponsorship rights.

Apple has shown more interest in sports in recent months.

It streams games from Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.

Technology companies like Apple and Amazon are focusing more on sports rights as they try to attract consumers to their broadband subscription video services.

Fox, Disney, Paramount Global, and NBCUniversal own sports rights. Thanks to its ownership of “Thursday Night Football,” Amazon is now a major NFL partner.

Why did Rihanna stop making music?

“She loves beauty and fashion. And now she gets to play in that space, and she’s wildly successful at doing it. Then she can have fun, right? So you see her now being out with her friends more, really creating the lifestyle that supports the beauty and fashion business.

