Last Of Us Part 1 PC Release, Steam Pre-Order & Changes
(CTN News) – Steam and the Epic Games Store offer The Last of Us Part 1. The release date has been announced by Naughty Dog and Sony, and it will launch tomorrow after a short delay.

The latest PlayStation game to be ported to PC is TLOU Part 1. Aside from Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn, Ellie and Joel are joining Kratos in God of War.

Sony has released the PC version of the PS5 remake of TLOU rather than simply porting the PS3 original.

In addition, the game’s release coincides with a convenient timing for those looking to play it after watching The Last of Us TV series (which Pedro Pascal recently compared to The Mandalorian).

PlayStation will also include its usual PC-specific bells and whistles with the port, making for a unique and potentially better experience than even the PS5. You’ll be able to use these features, however, if your computer has the power to handle them.

Here are all the details on tomorrow’s The Last of Us Part 1 release date, pre-order information, and gameplay.

Can you tell me when The Last of Us Part 1 PC will be released?

It is scheduled to release on Tuesday 28th March 2023, following a short delay. The original PS3 version launched nearly 10 years ago, but the PS5 remake only came out half a year later. Now you can play this classic on your PC.

Check out our handy video below for an overview of the big new games of this month until that date arrives.

In the UK, when will The Last of Us Part 1 be released on PC?

There is no official release time yet, but expect it to go live on the 28th of March. While it’s unclear when exactly it will unlock, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it go live here in the UK at midnight. If Naughty Dog announces an exact time, we’ll update this page.

Is The Last of Us Part 1 PC-compatible?

It’s possible to pre-order The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. Pre-order the game on Steam right now for £49.99.

This game is currently on sale for £34.79 at CD Keys, which is a 30 percent discount.

How does Th PS5 remake of the original PS3 game. The last of us: Left Behind DLC is included, as well as all the accessibility options from the remake.

There’s a PC port with unlocked frame rate, FSR and DLSS support, Speedrun Mode, and Permadeath Mode.

