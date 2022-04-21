ASAP Rocky is Arrested at LAX in Connection to November 2021 Shooting

(CTN News) – ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, is in legal trouble just weeks before welcoming his first child with Rihanna. According to reports, the rapper was arrested while returning from Barbados with the Umbrella singer. The rapper and his friend were arrested in connection with a shooting in late 2021. Since it was not reported to the media earlier, the alleged shooting has now come to light.

ASAP Rocky arrested for assault

According to reports from TMZ, the Wave Gods rapper ASAP Rocky was arrested at LAX airport while flying back from Barbados in his private jet on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the rapper was handcuffed and taken away by cops. The 33-year-old has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The cops are serving a search warrant at his Los Angeles house following his arrest.

ASAP Rocky’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed his arrest to NBC News. According to the same outlet, the shooting occurred on November 6, 2021, around 10:20 p.m. near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. There is an investigation into the rapper. According to the victim, the rapper approached him with two others and fired several bullets at him with a handgun.

Must Read: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Breakup Rumors Are ‘Untrue’, Source Claims

The victim further claimed that the rapper fired around three to four shots, with one bullet grazing his left hand. According to TMZ, on November 7, 2021, the rapper performed at Complex Con in Long Beach, where his girlfriend Rihanna was reportedly present.

Related CTN News: