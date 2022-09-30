According to Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg Auctioned Off a Blunt For $10K Once

(CTN News) _ An auction of a blunt held by Snoop Dogg once raised $10,000 for charity.

Seth Rogen and his wife, Miller Rogen, talked to Variety about their favorite memory from Hilarity for Charity, a nonprofit they started in honor of their mother who died of Alzheimer’s.

In 2012, Hilarity for Charity was founded to raise funds for unpaid family caregivers.

The backbone of community support is the family caregiver.

According to the organization’s website, the charity creates original content, hosts events, and hosts virtual gatherings to unite people of all ages and backgrounds.

Our mission is to inspire more individuals to make a difference in the lives of caregivers.

Snoop Dogg once partnered with the nonprofit to help it achieve its mission. A charity performance from the rapper was even arranged for the Rogens.

Even though this alone could have been the icing on the cake, Snoop put his blunt up for auction.

This unexpected gesture helped the nonprofit raise $10,000 for Alzheimer’s research and care.

According to Seth, Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s. It went for $10,000, I think.”

He said we’re approaching the space differently. Additionally, if you get Snoop Dogg to perform and auction off a blunt to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, that speaks to a fusion of matters and sensibilities that’s unexpected but effective,” Seth said.

With his growing empire, everything Snoop Dogg does seems different.

He launched Snoop Loopz through Broadus Foods in partnership with Master P, and the two are adding more breakfast products through a new vertical – Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods.

Through the business move, Snoop also hopes to give back.

Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods supports charitable organizations such as Door of Hope, which assists those who are homeless.

