Connect with us

Entertainment

According to Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg Auctioned Off a Blunt For $10K Once
Advertisement

Entertainment

Hayley Williams Says Paramore Needed a Break To Find Their Identity

Entertainment

Coolio, 59, Has Passed Away

Entertainment

Marilyn Monroe Is Humiliated In "Blonde" Rather Than Celebrated

Entertainment

A Jazzman's Blues, Tyler Perry's Most Recent Film, Has Been Released On Netflix

Entertainment

Queen Charlotte, Netflix Is Officially Releasing A Prequel To Its Popular Series

Entertainment

John Cena Just Broke The Best Guinness World Record in History

Entertainment

Chloe Grace Moretz Says She Still Gets Affected By Family Guy Memes

Entertainment

Cost of being a Superfan: From Drake to Ed Sheeran to Dua Lipa

Entertainment

Dates For E3 2023 Set For June 13-16, With Separate Business And Consumer Areas

Entertainment

'The Last Of Us' Trailer: Pedro Pascal Survives The Apocalypse

Entertainment

Here are Netflix's Top 100 'Trending' Shows & Movies

Entertainment

Rihanna Confirms She Will Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Entertainment

Movierulz - Watch Bollywood & Hollywood Full Movies in HD 720 and 1080p

Entertainment

Movie4me 2022: Watch & Free 300Mb Download Hollywood, Bollywood, South Movies

Entertainment

Dahmer On Netflix: Grade The Premiere Episode, We See Faces On A Variety Of Topics

Entertainment

Raju Srivastav: The house the father sold, Raju bought Ten years later for Eight Times the Price

Entertainment

Netflix Releases Trailer Of Upcoming Horror Fiction Series 'The Midnight Club'

Entertainment

'Blonde' Star Ana de Armas Knows Her Nudes Will Go Viral: 'It's Disgusting'

Entertainment Hollywood News News

Adam Levine Cheats On Pregnant Wife, Wants Unborn Child Named After Mistress

Entertainment

According to Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg Auctioned Off a Blunt For $10K Once

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

5 seconds ago

on

According to Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg Auctioned Off a Blunt For $10K Once

(CTN News) _ An auction of a blunt held by Snoop Dogg once raised $10,000 for charity.

Seth Rogen and his wife, Miller Rogen, talked to Variety about their favorite memory from Hilarity for Charity, a nonprofit they started in honor of their mother who died of Alzheimer’s.

In 2012, Hilarity for Charity was founded to raise funds for unpaid family caregivers.

The backbone of community support is the family caregiver.

According to the organization’s website, the charity creates original content, hosts events, and hosts virtual gatherings to unite people of all ages and backgrounds.

Our mission is to inspire more individuals to make a difference in the lives of caregivers.

Snoop Dogg once partnered with the nonprofit to help it achieve its mission. A charity performance from the rapper was even arranged for the Rogens.

Even though this alone could have been the icing on the cake, Snoop put his blunt up for auction.

This unexpected gesture helped the nonprofit raise $10,000 for Alzheimer’s research and care.

According to Seth, Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s. It went for $10,000, I think.”

He said we’re approaching the space differently. Additionally, if you get Snoop Dogg to perform and auction off a blunt to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, that speaks to a fusion of matters and sensibilities that’s unexpected but effective,” Seth said.

With his growing empire, everything Snoop Dogg does seems different.

He launched Snoop Loopz through Broadus Foods in partnership with Master P, and the two are adding more breakfast products through a new vertical – Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods.

Through the business move, Snoop also hopes to give back.

Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods supports charitable organizations such as Door of Hope, which assists those who are homeless.

SEE Also:

Coolio, 59, Has Passed Away

Marilyn Monroe Is Humiliated In “Blonde” Rather Than Celebrated

Hayley Williams Says Paramore Needed a Break To Find Their Identity

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading