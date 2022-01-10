Golden Globes 2022: Complete List Of Winners and Nominees

Golden Globes 2022 – The Big and Most Popular Event Golden Globe Awards serve as a benchmark for tipsy fun every year. However, this is not a typical year for Hollywood’s quirkiest award show.

Though the Globes are on hold as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association attempts to repair its reputation, the best films and television of the year will still be recognized.

Sunday night, the Golden Globes winners were announced through an untelevised presentation.

See the complete list of nominees below with winners in bold.

Best motion picture – drama – Golden Globes 2022