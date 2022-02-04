Gigi Hadid Reveals her Secret TikTok Account: I Don’t Follow Anyone I Know

Model Gigi Hadid recently revealed her secret Tik Tok account to her massive social media following. According to a recent interview with InStyle, the 26-year-old supermodel has her own private TikTok account, where she doesn’t follow anyone she knows in real life.

While surfing through her Tik Tok account, Gigi said, “I have a secret TikTok that I don’t post to and I don’t follow anyone there.” She then admitted to being a ‘lurker.’ Explaining, she said that she is a lurker, but it’s kind of like, mom videos and kids lunch videos she appears on Tik Tok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid talks about her secret Tik Tok account

Further, she mentioned that she also goes through a lot of true crime stories, such as murder, stalkers, and that kind of thing. Hadid, who has a one-year-old daughter named Khai with Zayn Malik, also gushed about her “clever” daughter Khai. According to Gigi, her daughter is so aware that she watches everything and learns something from it. At the end of the interaction, the model shared that her daughter was ‘just awesome’. My mind is blown. It’s crazy.”

Gigi often uses her social media platforms for professional purposes, such as Instagram and Twitter, to highlight her modeling work, so we can’t blame her for having a secret scroll every now and then.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up last year, according to media reports claiming Gigi’s mother Yolanda filed a police complaint against the singer for striking her. In response to reports that Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda might file a police complaint against Zayn Malik for striking her daughter, the singer released a statement. As Zayn Malik stated, “As you all know, I am a very private person, and I very much want to create a private and safe space for my daughter to grow up in. This should remain a private matter, but right now there is divisiveness. Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter as she deserves, this has been leaked to the press..”

