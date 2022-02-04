World News
Who Was ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi?
Head of the Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, died as he lived most of his life: off the grid in the jihadist underworld.
In general, little is known about the ISIS leader, whose real name is Amir Muhammad Said Abdel-Rahman al-Mawla, or other senior leaders of the group. But his death in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Thursday was a significant blow to the terror group and a victory for counterterrorism efforts.
As opposed to his predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a similar U.S. operation in 2019, “Mr. Qurayshi still commands respect within jihadi circles and is known for his smarts and ability to think strategically,” said Colin P. Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, a security consulting firm based in New York.
Who was Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi?
In October 2019, he took over as head of the militant group following the death of his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In the same area, Abu Bakr was also killed during a US raid. According to AP, Al-Baghdadi killed himself by detonating a bomb as US forces approached his residence. An official told AP that his family members, including women and children, were also killed. Alternatively, he is known as Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla.
US says suicide bomb killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim
