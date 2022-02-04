Who Was ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi?

Head of the Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, died as he lived most of his life: off the grid in the jihadist underworld.

In general, little is known about the ISIS leader, whose real name is Amir Muhammad Said Abdel-Rahman al-Mawla, or other senior leaders of the group. But his death in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Thursday was a significant blow to the terror group and a victory for counterterrorism efforts.

As opposed to his predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a similar U.S. operation in 2019, “Mr. Qurayshi still commands respect within jihadi circles and is known for his smarts and ability to think strategically,” said Colin P. Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, a security consulting firm based in New York.

Who was Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi?

In October 2019, he took over as head of the militant group following the death of his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In the same area, Abu Bakr was also killed during a US raid. According to AP, Al-Baghdadi killed himself by detonating a bomb as US forces approached his residence. An official told AP that his family members, including women and children, were also killed. Alternatively, he is known as Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla.

US says suicide bomb killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim

ISIS announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi as its leader in November 2019, the same month it confirmed al-Baghdadi’s death.

Pentagon will conduct a more thorough analysis following the raid. The terrorist target detonated a bomb at the beginning of the operation, killing him and his family, according to a senior administration official. We are still evaluating the results of this operation, but it appears to be the same cowardly terrorist tactic we saw in the 2019 operation to eliminate Baghdadi, the official said.

Psaki said Qurayshi’s death “delivers a devastating blow to ISIS and shows the US is committed to eliminating terrorist threats.” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said six combatants and four civilians were killed during the raid. US special forces were able to evacuate ten people from the first and second floors of the building, Kirby said.

White Helmets, however, reported that 13 people were killed, including six children and four women. It is unclear why the Pentagon and the White Helmets provide such widely divergent numbers.

At the end of the operation, Qurayshi, his deputy, his deputy’s wife, and two others outside the compound exchanged fire with US troops.