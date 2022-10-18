Despite Pleading Not Guilty, Ezra Miller Faces Jail Time Of Up To 26 Years

(CTN News) – In a Vermont court Monday morning, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to burglary charges. If convicted of both burglary and petit larceny, Miller faces up to 26 years in prison.

Miller appeared virtually with a lawyer in Bennington Superior Court. On May 1, the actor broke into a house in Stamford, Vt.

Vermont State Police found several missing bottles of alcohol while the homeowners weren’t there. Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary after police collected statements and reviewed surveillance footage.

According to the petit larceny charge, the stolen items were worth less than $900. A felony burglary charge can get you 25 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The maximum sentence for larceny is one year and a $1,000 fine. Also, Miller won’t contact the homeowner or go back to the house.

Today, Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court. Lisa B.

Shelkrot, Miller’s attorney, said, “Ezra Miller would like to acknowledge the love and support they’ve received from their family and friends.”

The Vermont charges were just a couple of the controversies Ezra Miller been facing. In less than four weeks, the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault.

They plead no contest to assault and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. Later, the harassment charge was dropped. Miller is also accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman at home.

Miller apologized for his past behavior and began therapy in August.

Miller said in a statement, “I now understand that I have complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment.” “I apologize to everyone I’ve upset and alarmed.” “I’m committed to regaining my health, safety, and productivity.”

After being introduced as the Flash in 2017’s “Justice League,” Miller will star in his own movie, “The Flash,” on June 23, 2023.

