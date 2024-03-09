Connect with us

News

TSMC's Sales Increase 9.4% After AI Boost In The First 2 Months
Advertisement

News News Asia Politics

China Calls for Gaza Ceasefire, Pushes Peace Talks on Ukraine

News Regional News

Immigration Police Arrest 21 Foreigners Working Illegally in Thailand

News Regional News

Swiss Man Who Kicked Thai Female Doctor Has Visa Revoked

News

Inflation Progress Cannot Be Guaranteed By The Fed, Powell Says

News

Liberty University Fined Record Fines For Not Handling Sexual Assault Complaints

News

Senator Ted Cruz Will Face Rep. Colin Allred In The Texas Democratic Primary

News

Fulton County DA Fani Willis Is Being Subpoenaed By Georgia Republicans

News

American Samoa Caucus Defeats President Biden By Long-Shot Jason Palmer

News

Nikki Haley Exits Republican Race As Donald Trump Sticks To His Guns

News News Asia

China Boosts Defense Spending as Xi Takes a Tougher Stance on Taiwan

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Governor Ask Immigration to Revoke Swiss Mans Visa

News Regional News

[Watch] Police Breakup Massive Brawl Between Thai and Filipino Ladyboy's

News

5 People Killed In Plane Crash On Nashville Interstate

News

Hunger In Gaza Persists Despite Convoy Deaths And Disputes Over Supplies

News

Despite Gold's Highs, Wall Street Thinks It Has Further To Go

News

Meta Platforms Back Online After Over An Hour Outage

News

Turkey's Inflation Rate Reached 67% In February, A Record High

News

In 2024, Bank Of America Sees Bullish Stock Results

News

Dollar Eases Versus The Euro As An Eventful Week Begins

News

TSMC’s Sales Increase 9.4% After AI Boost In The First 2 Months

Published

11 seconds ago

on

TSMC's Sales Increase 9.4% After AI Boost In The First 2 Months

(CTN News) – During the first two months of 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) revenue grew 9.4% as it rode a wave of AI development that is expected to offset the impact of the slowing iPhone market.

From January through February, Asia’s largest TSMC company, NT$397.4 billion ($12.6 billion), reported revenues of NT$397.4 billion ($12.6 billion).

As a result, Apple Inc., which was responsible for 25% of Apple’s business last year, is now struggling to sustain the momentum for the iPhone, particularly in China, despite having accounted for 25% of Apple’s business in 2016.

As the main chipmaker for Nvidia Corp., TSMC is riding a wave of activity in artificial intelligence that accelerated recently after OpenAI rolled out its ChatGPT solution.

One of the principal beneficiaries of a recent rise in the development of large language models that require high-end chips is the world’s most advanced chipmaker.

As of this week, JPMorgan became the latest brokerage to raise its price target on the Taiwanese company, citing not only support for artificial intelligence, but also potential growth from Intel Corp. in the years to come.

Analysts such as Gokul Hariharan wrote in a recent report that TSMC was the “key enabler for almost all AI processing at the data center and the edge.”.

With Apple’s iPhone sales dropping 24% in China, Apple’s woes in the market are only getting worse

It was reported in January that TSMC executives expect a return to solid growth in the third quarter and give themselves the option to boost capital spending in 2024, which suggests an expected recovery in demand for smartphone and computing technology.

It follows years of stagnation in the industry, and many experts expect that to end in 2024 when this slump is expected to be overcome.

There is 11% of its sales that come from its second largest customer. Mark Li at Bernstein believes that AI chip market share will probably be taken up by Advanced Micro Devices Inc, which aims to gain some share of this market.

As far as TSMC is concerned, its top customers aren’t disclosed in the public domain.

SEE ALSO:

Immigration Police Arrest 21 Foreigners Working Illegally in Thailand

Inflation Progress Cannot Be Guaranteed By The Fed, Powell Says

Swiss Man Who Kicked Thai Female Doctor Has Visa Revoked
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies