Norman Lear Will Be Celebrate His 100th Birthday with His Fans

(CTN News) – The television legend Norman Lear will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Wednesday with some big news that is fitting of such a legendary figure.

ABC has announced that they will air a primetime special in the fall to honor Lear’s centennial. According to Variety, ABC will be airing “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

There will be a two-hour special that will pay tribute to Lear’s life and legacy, as well as his work as a producer, activist, and philanthropist.

Special Show For Norman Lear

We will announce the list of celebrities and musical performances that will be performing on the special in honor of Lear at a later date, along with the list of celebrity guests scheduled to appear on it.

There will be a special just ten days after the 74th Emmy Awards, which Lear plans to attend in person since he is already one of the oldest Emmy nominees and winners ever.

This year, Norman Lear, who has won two Emmys in the past for his “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” specials with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, is once again nominated for the third edition of the show.

The third edition is a remake of the shows “Different Strokes” and “The Facts of Life,” which aired last year.

The illustrious career of Norman Lear is revered by so many, and we are honored to honor his legacy with this special evening of entertainment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

We have worked with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it only seems appropriate that the big names in Hollywood toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon on his centennial birthday.”

This year, Done+Dusted, along with Walt Disney Television Alternative, will produce the Lear special with Reggie Hudlin (for NBC). David Jammy, Brent Miller, Raj Kapoor, and Eric Cook are the executive producers.

In a statement, Norman Lear said, “Music and laughter have always added time to my life.” During my 100 years, I’ve seen a lot, but I never imagined America being there to celebrate my birthday. ABC, thank you very much. I appreciate your help, Done+Dusted. My experience even extends to this.”

The late actor has won six Primetime Emmys as well as a Golden Globe. He has been nominated for a National Medal of Arts in 1999 and a Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

