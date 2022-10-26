Connect with us

What! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Get Paid 10 Crores by Asif Ali Zardari for a Private Event?
42 seconds ago

(CTN News) – One of the well-known worldwide actresses is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After winning the Miss World 1994 competition, the actress rose to fame in India and attracted international notice for the first time.

The actress, however, is not afraid of adversity. In reality, she once encountered Asif Zardari, a politician from Pakistan, in one of the fiercest confrontations in 2008.

The actress has established her acting prowess in several movies, including Guru (2007), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Enthiran. She is often referred to as “the most beautiful woman in the world” (2010). Additionally, she often represented Indian films on international stages.

According to Asianet News, Asif Ali Zardari, former Pakistan president, paid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 10 crores to appear in his country.

According to Asianet News, Asif Ali Zardari, a former president of Pakistan, adored Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He supposedly paid the actress 10 crores to perform in his nation, which is how much he valued her.

Although the information is unsubstantiated, the article claims it has access to an old video where Pakistani political expert Dr. Shahid Masood remarked.

Masood allegedly said that a few very well-known Pakistanis had asked one of the largest Indian actresses to once visit and do a dance in Pakistan’s Rashtrapati Bhavan. Masood discussed this event while serving as the presenter of a chat programme on GNN at the time.

Furthermore, no film or other proof, such as eyewitness testimony, supports the assertion that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan performed at a covert event in one night. Dr. Shahid Masood had received the information from a source close to Asif Ali Zardari.

According to reports, the actress was furious when the news broke in Pakistani media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most recent appearance was in the Atul Manjrekar-directed 2018 movie Fanney Khan. She will soon be featured in the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam’s epic historical fiction movie Ponniyin Selvan: I in Tamil.

