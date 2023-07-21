Connect with us

Diablo 4 Season 1 Start Times For Today Are Listed Below
Published

13 mins ago

on

Diablo 4 Season 1 Start Times For Today Are Listed Below

(CTN News) – It has been revealed that Diablo 4 Season 1 will be released at different times around the world ahead of the game’s launch today.

I wanted to let you know that Season of the Malignant will be launching on July 20 if you hadn’t already heard about it.

The exact release times around the world for Season 1 are 10 a.m. local time/1 p.m. UTC/6 p.m. ET/7 p.m. EST/7 p.m. GMT/7 p.m. CET, and this will also be the time when the brand new seasonal event for Diablo 4 will kick off.

Once the Season of the Malignant goes live today, there will be a brand new series of story quests available for you to explore.

In other words, if you have already progressed through the main storyline with one class or even several classes at this point in the game, you have an entirely new story to examine at this point in the game.

A Diablo 4 Battle Pass is even included in the debut seasonal campaign of the game.

Unless you already know, it’s worth noting that leveling up this Diablo 4 Battle Pass can only be done by creating a brand new character and leveling him up from scratch from the very beginning if you haven’t already done so.

You don’t need to go all the way back to level 100 to unlock everything in the new pass, however, so don’t worry. You won’t need all the way back to level 100 to unlock everything.

There is a good chance that those who have purchased the digital deluxe or ultimate editions of Diablo 4 will be able to redeem a free Battle Pass with the Season of the Malignant.

The free pass does not have to be redeemed with this Diablo 4 season – it can be kept around and used on the coming seasons 2, 3, and beyond as well.

It’s important to note that Blizzard has already acknowledged the negative reception from this pre-season patch, so let’s hope that the new season launch goes smoothly later today.

