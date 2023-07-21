Netflix Passwords Cannot Be Shared By UAE Residents Starting Today

(CTN News) – UAE residents will no longer be able to share their Netflix passwords outside their homes, Khaleej Times has learned.

As part of its crackdown on password-sharing, the streaming giant has now officially reached the United Arab Emirates. According to KT’s customer service representative, the restriction has taken effect today, as confirmed by KT.

There are now only members living in the same house who can share passwords and use the same account,” the representative told me.

A house across the street, for example, cannot be used with the device.”

Asked how Netflix is able to detect and restrict password-sharing,

The representative of the company replied that the WiFi network and IP address of the devices are being noted in the platform as part of the detection and restriction process.

According to Netflix, it has also announced that it has stopped sharing passwords with third parties from today onwards.

In order to ensure compliance with this policy, Netflix is sending out emails to customers in India who have been discovered to be sharing their accounts with people outside their household.

It should be noted that these restrictions on password sharing have been implemented in more than 100 countries, including significant markets such as the US, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil, according to the Mashable website.

In addition to this, Netflix has now allowed paying subscribers to add an extra member from outside their household to their Netflix account, although this will come at an additional cost per month.

It was reported on the Mashable website that members were able to transfer a person’s profile while keeping their viewing history and personalised recommendations as part of the process.

As Variety reported earlier in May, Netflix announced that it would launch its crackdown on illicit password sharing in its largest market, the U.S., in an attempt to extort a bigger chunk of change from users who share their login information with friends and family outside their households.

A Netflix email to its American customers stated, “Your account is for you and your household members.”.

