Connect with us

Tech

Netflix Passwords Cannot Be Shared By UAE Residents Starting Today
Advertisement

Tech

YouTube Premium Will Cost $13.99 Per Month From Now On

Tech

Microsoft Expands Cloud Logging to Counter Rising Nation-State Cyber Threats

Tech

An Apple Testing Platform To Compete With OpenAI's ChatGPT

Tech Gaming

How To Download Google Chrome On The Steam Deck: 2 Working Methods

Tech Entertainment

Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Leads to 5.9 Billion New Subscribers

Tech

Twitter Reports That 99.99% Of Tweet Impressions Are Healthy

Tech

Meta and Microsoft Introduce the Next Generation of Llama

Tech

The TikTok App Is Now Available In Australia, Mexico, And Singapore

Tech

Netflix's Q2 Earnings: Analysts Expect Windfall From Password Crackdown

Tech

Claiming Facebook Settlement Money For Usage In The Last 16 Years?: Here's How

Tech

Top 6 Strategies for Implementing DevOps in Software Development Organizations

Tech

7 Best Intermittent Fasting Apps to Get Fit in 2023

Tech

As ChatGPT's Evil Twin Hits The Dark Web, Hackers Get Power-Up

Tech

DataStax Has Added Vector Search To Its Astra DB Database Service

Tech

Instagram Users In Illinois Could Get Money From A New Lawsuit

Tech

The Gmail Team Encourages Users To Use Enhanced Safe Browsing

Tech

Empowering Dynamic Video Creation: Meta Expands Reels Editing Tools On Facebook Feed

Tech

Harnessing AI for Personal Finance: How Modern Technology Hacks Can Streamline Your Money Management

Tech

Leveraging Long Tail Keywords for Improved SEO

Tech

Netflix Passwords Cannot Be Shared By UAE Residents Starting Today

Published

46 mins ago

on

Netflix Passwords Cannot Be Shared By UAE Residents Starting Today

(CTN News) – UAE residents will no longer be able to share their Netflix passwords outside their homes, Khaleej Times has learned.

As part of its crackdown on password-sharing, the streaming giant has now officially reached the United Arab Emirates. According to KT’s customer service representative, the restriction has taken effect today, as confirmed by KT.

There are now only members living in the same house who can share passwords and use the same account,” the representative told me.

A house across the street, for example, cannot be used with the device.”

Asked how Netflix is able to detect and restrict password-sharing,

The representative of the company replied that the WiFi network and IP address of the devices are being noted in the platform as part of the detection and restriction process.

According to Netflix, it has also announced that it has stopped sharing passwords with third parties from today onwards.

In order to ensure compliance with this policy, Netflix is sending out emails to customers in India who have been discovered to be sharing their accounts with people outside their household.

It should be noted that these restrictions on password sharing have been implemented in more than 100 countries, including significant markets such as the US, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil, according to the Mashable website.

In addition to this, Netflix has now allowed paying subscribers to add an extra member from outside their household to their Netflix account, although this will come at an additional cost per month.

It was reported on the Mashable website that members were able to transfer a person’s profile while keeping their viewing history and personalised recommendations as part of the process.

As Variety reported earlier in May, Netflix announced that it would launch its crackdown on illicit password sharing in its largest market, the U.S., in an attempt to extort a bigger chunk of change from users who share their login information with friends and family outside their households.

A Netflix email to its American customers stated, “Your account is for you and your household members.”.

SEE ALSO:

Netflix’s Crackdown on Password Sharing Leads to 5.9 Billion New Subscribers

Twitter Reports That 99.99% Of Tweet Impressions Are Healthy

The TikTok App Is Now Available In Australia, Mexico, And Singapore
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs