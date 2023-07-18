Connect with us

Entertainment

'The Golden Bachelor': ABC's Senior Citizen Star Reveals His Grandpa Age 71 (Photos)
Advertisement

Entertainment

Indian Spider-Man "Pavitr Prabhakar" Charming Fans Worldwide

Entertainment

Jane Birkin Actress, Singer and Former 1960s Wildchild Dies in France

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 14th-16th]

Entertainment

"The Summer I Turned Pretty": Stream Season 2 For Free On Prime Video

Entertainment

'The Boys' Spin-Off 'Gen V' Will Be Released In The Fall

Entertainment

In Succession, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin And Jeremy Strong Make Emmy History

Entertainment

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ Tops $250 Million In Weekend Box Office

Entertainment

'Deadpool 3' First Look: Hugh Jackman Debuts Wolverine's Classic Yellow-Blue Suit

Entertainment Business

USA Today's Bestselling Book List Returns, Reinforcing Its Role As Comprehensive Market Measure

News Entertainment News Asia

Taylor Swift Tickets for Singapore Sell Out in 8 Hours

Entertainment

The Diablo 4 Season 1 Malignancy Has Been Explained

Entertainment

Ricky Martin Announces His Divorce After 6 Years, Is He Going Straight?

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 7th-9th]

Entertainment

Disney and Pop Star Coco Lee Dead from Suicide at 48

Entertainment

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Featurette Takes Audiences on a Nostalgic Journey

Entertainment

Vietnam Bans Upcoming 2023 "Barbie" Movie from Theatres

Entertainment

The Era of Streaming Platforms: The Ultimate Solution For Cord-Cutters

News Entertainment

Hollywood Morns Death of Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Aged 89

Entertainment

'The Witcher' Season 3 Cliffhanger Makes Us Excited For Volume 2

Entertainment

‘The Golden Bachelor’: ABC’s Senior Citizen Star Reveals His Grandpa Age 71 (Photos)

Published

1 second ago

on

'The Golden Bachelor': ABC's Senior Citizen Star Reveals His Grandpa Age 71 (Photos)

(CTN News) – The Golden Bachelor is one of the most sought-after reality shows, and he’s proving that finding love doesn’t matter how old you are.

This fall, a 71-year-old grandpa from Indiana will take the lead as ABC’s first-ever senior citizen leading man when he searches for love on television as part of ABC’s Love Search.

As part of the “The Bachelor” franchise, which has aired 60 seasons since it began in 2002, “The Golden Bachelor” is the latest spinoff to the show.

In ABC’s Synopsis for its upcoming series, a “whole new kind of love story will be showcased – one for the golden years”, which tells the story of a “hopeless romantic” who is given a second chance at love while searching for the perfect partner for her golden years.

NBC’s spinoff series — which is set to air Monday night at 10 p.m. this fall — is the latest addition to ABC’s long-running franchise of dating shows, which has long been known for its wide-ranging casts of 20-somethings and 30-somethings.

Turner is described in a press release as a “charming 71-year-old patriarch,” who will show the value of love stories as they grow older.

In addition to being a retired restaurateur and a loving father and grandfather, Gerry currently resides on a beautiful lake in Indiana, where he lives in the house of his dreams.

His hobbies include hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with family and friends.

In 1974, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni. The couple shared a happy life together for 43 years, raising two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later, two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

Toni tragically passed away in 2017 after falling ill suddenly. In the wake of her death, and with the support of his family, Turner is now able to find love again.

In the following photographs, you can see the first star of “The Golden Bachelor”.

In Indiana, Gerry Turner is a 71-year-old grandfather.

The Golden Bachelor is Turner’s first appearance on ABC.

In addition to being a retired restaurateur, Turner is also a devoted father and grandfather. His favorite pastimes include hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, and cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams.

After he graduated high school, Turner married the girl he had fallen in love with in 1974. It was not long ago that she suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017 after they lived a full life together for 43 years. His search for love will now come to an end as he takes part in “The Golden Bachelor.”

In 2003, he appeared as a contestant on ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” with his two daughters, Angie and Jenny, as well as two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

SEE ALSO:

Jane Birkin Actress, Singer and Former 1960s Wildchild Dies in France

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 14th-16th]

Indian Spider-Man “Pavitr Prabhakar” Charming Fans Worldwide
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs