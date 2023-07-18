‘The Golden Bachelor’: ABC’s Senior Citizen Star Reveals His Grandpa Age 71 (Photos)

(CTN News) – The Golden Bachelor is one of the most sought-after reality shows, and he’s proving that finding love doesn’t matter how old you are.

This fall, a 71-year-old grandpa from Indiana will take the lead as ABC’s first-ever senior citizen leading man when he searches for love on television as part of ABC’s Love Search.

As part of the “The Bachelor” franchise, which has aired 60 seasons since it began in 2002, “The Golden Bachelor” is the latest spinoff to the show.

In ABC’s Synopsis for its upcoming series, a “whole new kind of love story will be showcased – one for the golden years”, which tells the story of a “hopeless romantic” who is given a second chance at love while searching for the perfect partner for her golden years.

NBC’s spinoff series — which is set to air Monday night at 10 p.m. this fall — is the latest addition to ABC’s long-running franchise of dating shows, which has long been known for its wide-ranging casts of 20-somethings and 30-somethings.

Turner is described in a press release as a “charming 71-year-old patriarch,” who will show the value of love stories as they grow older.

In addition to being a retired restaurateur and a loving father and grandfather, Gerry currently resides on a beautiful lake in Indiana, where he lives in the house of his dreams.

His hobbies include hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with family and friends.

In 1974, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni. The couple shared a happy life together for 43 years, raising two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later, two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

Toni tragically passed away in 2017 after falling ill suddenly. In the wake of her death, and with the support of his family, Turner is now able to find love again.

In the following photographs, you can see the first star of “The Golden Bachelor”.

In Indiana, Gerry Turner is a 71-year-old grandfather.

The Golden Bachelor is Turner’s first appearance on ABC.

In addition to being a retired restaurateur, Turner is also a devoted father and grandfather. His favorite pastimes include hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, and cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams.

After he graduated high school, Turner married the girl he had fallen in love with in 1974. It was not long ago that she suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017 after they lived a full life together for 43 years. His search for love will now come to an end as he takes part in “The Golden Bachelor.”

In 2003, he appeared as a contestant on ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” with his two daughters, Angie and Jenny, as well as two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

SEE ALSO:

Jane Birkin Actress, Singer and Former 1960s Wildchild Dies in France

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 14th-16th]