Beloved Social Media Influencer Annabelle Ham Passes Away At Age 22 After Epileptic Event

(CTN NEWS) – Annabelle Ham, a popular social media personality with a substantial following on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, passed away at the age of 22 after an unfortunate incident related to epilepsy, as confirmed by her family.

In a poignant post on Annabelle’s Instagram profile, her family shared the heartbreaking news, expressing their profound sorrow.

Family Shares Heartbreaking News of Annabelle Ham’s Passing and Expresses Profound Sorrow on Instagram

“It is with heavy hearts that we, Annabelle Ham’s family, write this message. Annabelle recently experienced an epileptic incident and has transcended to the heavenly realm,” the post stated.

“She valiantly battled this condition for a significant period, and it was her wish to raise awareness about epilepsy. In her honor, we will continue to advocate for this cause.”

Continuing the heartfelt post, the family shared,

“Annabelle possessed a beauty and spirit that inspired everyone around her. Her zest for life was infectious, and the radiance within her soul illuminated every room she entered. She was, and will always be, deeply cherished. In this challenging time, we humbly request your prayers for peace, both for our family and friends, as we navigate through the grief together.”

According to the Daily Mail, Annabelle was attending a bachelorette party in Fairhope, Alabama when she was reported missing before her tragic passing on Saturday.

Annabelle Ham, who openly shared glimpses of her life on social media, documented her college experiences and also provided makeup tips through her vlogs.

Family Pays Tribute to Annabelle’s Radiance and Kindness

In another tribute on Instagram, Annabelle’s sister, Amelia Ham, expressed her heartfelt sentiments.

She wrote, “Sometimes, it’s difficult to comprehend why God allows certain things to happen. I struggle to find words to express how deeply this has affected us.

You never expect something like this to happen until it does. Annabelle was an incredible sister to both Alexandria and me. She embarked on countless adventures, witnessed the world’s wonders, and touched countless lives. With her captivating beauty and the piercing blue of her eyes, she radiated happiness and illuminated every space she entered.

However, God had a different plan for her. I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, and that’s what we must strive for now. I’m certain she’s dancing joyfully in heaven. I eagerly await the day when I can embrace her once again.”

Annabelle Ham’s other sister, Alexandria, also expressed her emotions on Instagram, saying, “There are no words to describe the profound heartbreak that my family and I are experiencing.

Annabelle Ham was a beacon of light in the world, a true firecracker. If you had the privilege of knowing Annabelle, you couldn’t help but love her and cherish her presence.

She loved others with a remarkable passion. Please keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

