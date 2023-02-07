‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Review Scores Are Here

(CTN News) – Despite promoting itself as a Harry Potter dream game, Hogwarts Legacy was created by a studio that had not worked on a project anywhere near as large as this one. There are now several reviews available for Hogwarts Legacy, and they are quite positive.

In both Opencritic and Metacritic, Hogwarts Legacy has received an 86 out of 100.

A score of 86 is a very, very solid average in the larger context of the industry, where they used to give bonuses to developers who broke 85.

Spain, Portugal, and IGN US rated it respectively 9, 9.5, and 10. IGN US’s review score is as follows:

This growing narrative in liberal-skewing games media suggested that the game would be poorly rated due to the history of transphobic comments by JK Rowling. I do not believe that is the case.

As a matter of fact, in ten of the larger reviews I have read, she has been mentioned only once. There is a general emphasis on the content of the game itself.

This is described as a fantasy RPG based in the famed Wizarding World. This will likely satisfy most Potter fans.

Where faults can be found, they are predominantly in the variety of enemies, the user interface, the simplicity of side quests, and other issues that plague many modern games.

It is described as immersive and “magical” as a whole.

Despite the JK Rowling controversy, I wonder if scores may have skewn higher than they would otherwise, since reviewers who may not have been able to separate JK Rowling from Hogwarts Legacy either did not wish to play/review the game in the first place, or feared being crucified online if they gave it a low score.

Currently, outlets such as Polygon and Kotaku, which are generally considered to be more liberal than others, do not have reviews available.

They are not planning to review it, or they did not receive codes (those outlets do not do scored reviews).

It is also possible that WB self-selected outlets it felt might be more favorable to them than others, although this is a common practice in the entertainment industry.

Nevertheless, we have a game that received high scores at launch. This is because it does not appear that a situation such as Cyberpunk 2077 will occur.

This is because early high PC scores from reviewers were masked by significant technical issues on consoles.

If Hogwarts Legacy ends up being even a pretty enjoyable game, coupled with massive interest in the concept of a Harry Potter RPG, we may be in for one of the most anticipated games of the year.

This may have been the case for the last several years. Be prepared to take a hit.

How many hours is Hogwarts Legacy?

The team behind Hogwarts Legacy have already boasted about the game having over 100 hours of content if you want to complete absolutely everything. With a story averaging around 35 hours, this game has breadth and depth.

