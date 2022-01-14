Entertainment
Wolf Like Me Drama Series: Watch ‘Free’ Online Streaming
Wolf Like Me – Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star in an exciting drama series coming to Peacock this week.
The premiere of Wolf Like Me will air on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 13. Abe Forsythe created and produced the series. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are two people whose lives collide when they collide (literally). The two crash their cars into one another, and Gary becomes interested in Mary’s ability to calm his daughter and pursue a romantic relationship. It’s not long until Gary finds out Mary’s secret, which she can’t bring herself to share with anyone.
‘Wolf Like Me’ Stars Josh Gad & Isla Fisher Preview
The six-episode series from creator, writer, and director Abe Forsythe stars two comedy actors in fan-like roles never seen before. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) of Peacock have luggage, but their love story transcends genres.
Forsyth told TV Insider, “Most of the shows are disappointing,” so don’t judge a book by its cover. “Josh and Isla share a similar quality: they are both very good at comedy, but both are good actors structurally.”
Playing those roles dramatically was Forsyth’s advice: “I realized that sticking to the character’s perspective would be a difficult step for the audience.”
When Mary literally and figuratively crashes into Gary’s life in Australia, he is an American widow living with her daughter. He is raising an 11-year-old child as a single parent. The difficulties he’s facing make him feel as if he’s locked out of the world,” says Gado. As Mary enters his life, he is almost forced to accept something that is ready, but not yet welcomed.
Where can I watch ‘Wolf Like Me’?
Watch The Trailer ‘Wolf Like Me’
Wolf Like Me will premiere on Peacock on January 13. Check out the trailer below:
