Entertainment
Bob Saget Cause of Death: ‘Full House’ Star
Bob Saget, the comic and actor who appeared as Danny Tanner on the hit TV show “Full House,” has died, according to his family.
He was 65 years old.
In a statement, the Bob Saget family expressed their grief at the passing of their beloved Bob. He loved playing live and sharing laughter with people from all walks of life, and we want you to know that. Bob brought love and laughter to the world, and he will be missed.”
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday.
<p”>According to the sheriff’s statement, Robert Saget was pronounced dead at the scene. In this case, investigators found no evidence of foul play or drug use.”.
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, according to the Sheriff’s office.
During his Florida comedy tour, Saget was pronounced dead. A tour date pinned to his Twitter account indicates that he performed in Florida on Saturday night.
Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3
— bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022
“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for the opening. I was surprised I did a 2 hr set. I’m happily addicted again to this s—t.”
Although Bob Saget is known on stage and among his friends for his raunchy humour, audiences first encountered him in family-friendly programming. On ABC’s “Full House,” he was the widowed father of three girls, and he hosted the network’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” clip show.
Bob Saget recalled to Jake Tapper in a July 2021 interview that his career path was unexpected.
He said, “Full House” happened by accident. “I got fired from CBS and was asked to be on Full House.”
Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen starred in the eight-season sitcom. The show survived in syndication with such a strong nostalgia following that Netflix picked up a spin-off in 2016, “Fuller House,” starring Bure but featuring frequent appearances by original stars, including Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos. The show ran for five seasons, concluding in 2020.
