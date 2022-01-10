Bob Saget Cause of Death: ‘Full House’ Star

Bob Saget, the comic and actor who appeared as Danny Tanner on the hit TV show “Full House,” has died, according to his family.

He was 65 years old.

In a statement, the Bob Saget family expressed their grief at the passing of their beloved Bob. He loved playing live and sharing laughter with people from all walks of life, and we want you to know that. Bob brought love and laughter to the world, and he will be missed.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday.

<p”>According to the sheriff’s statement, Robert Saget was pronounced dead at the scene. In this case, investigators found no evidence of foul play or drug use.”.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, according to the Sheriff’s office.

During his Florida comedy tour, Saget was pronounced dead. A tour date pinned to his Twitter account indicates that he performed in Florida on Saturday night.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022