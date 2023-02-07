Replays Of Bad Bunny’s Grammys Performance Will Now Be Captioned In Spanish

(CTN News) – When the opening act Bad Bunny hit the Cypto.com stage on Sunday night’s Grammy Awards telecast, Grammy viewers who were using closed captioning to watch the show had very scant information to work with.

It was due to this reason that, during the initial live broadcast, the captions were only stating, “[SPEAKING IN NON-ENGLISH]” and “[SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH]” during Bad Bunny’s mashup of “El Apagon” and “Despues De La Playa.”

It’s generally accepted that Bad Bunny speaks both Spanish and English in his music acceptance speeches – and why not?

His acceptance speech was partially in Spanish and yet again, the captions only said “[SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH]”.

Turns out, this is generally standard practice when it comes to live closed captioning, since the captioners do not have the capability to quickly add translations to the captions.

The “speaking non-English” reference is a catchall for all languages and is built into the system.

Insiders also note that although the lyrics for “El Apagon” and “Despues De La Playa” are readily available online, they do not account for ad libs or expletives that may or may not be bleeped in the recording.

The reaction was swift online, but many commentators said that no matter the live nature of the show, CBS should have understood that they should have prepared for a situation like this because the Grammys began with Bad Bunny, who is currently one of the biggest superstars in music right now – and so CBS was quick to respond.

During the encore broadcast of the Grammys on the West Coast, the encore had updated Spanish language closed captioning for Bad Bunny’s opening performance.

This was done by the time the Grammys were rebroadcast in primetime. In addition to the on-demand feed of the Grammys that is available today on Paramount+, there is also Spanish closed captioning available.

With its nomination for album of the year, Bad Bunny’s fourth solo studio effort, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” made Grammy history this year by being named album of the year at the award ceremony.

Bad Bunny’s 23-song set was the first all-Spanish language album to be nominated in the coveted category, which was eventually won by Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House.” For Coachella this April, Bad Bunny will be the first Latin headlining act.

The artist’s first Grammy performance after the Latin Grammys in 2021, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” won most outstanding urban music album at this year’s Grammys.

A total of 26 Latin Grammy nominations and five wins have been earned by Bad Bunny since his first nomination in 2017.

SEE ALSO:

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Review Scores Are Here