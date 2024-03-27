‘Bad Boys 4’ Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For ‘Ride Or Die’

(CTN News) – A trailer for the upcoming film “Bad Boys 4″ has just been released by Sony Pictures, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. As of right now, the official film title is “Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die.”

As the fourth installment in the successful action-comedy franchise that debuted in 1995, when Smith and Lawrence first teamed up as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, which was investigating illegal drug trade in Miami, this is the film’s fourth installment.

In contrast to the first two films, which were directed by Michael Bay, the third film in the “Bad Boys 4 Life” franchise was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return to direct this fourth installment.

Also, there are Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Paola Nenez, Rhea Seehorn, Tasha Smith and Ioan Gruffudd in this film that has a super group of actors.

Almost 17 years after the release of “Bad Boys 4 II” in 2003, “Bad Boys for Life” arrived in 2020. The latter was released just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down exhibitions worldwide and earned $426.5 million.

It was during the month of January that Smith and Lawrence announced their plans for the fourth installment of their series on social media with a video that stated, “IT’S ABOUT TIME! ”

An aspiring drug kingpin, Armando (Jacob Scipio) tasked Armando’s mother Isabel (Kate del Castillo) with murdering those responsible for Armando’s father’s death in “Bad Boys 4 for Life.”

In it, Mike is on the hit list of Armando’s killer, Mike. After the conclusion of the third film, viewers find out that Armando is actually Mike’s child, and a credits scene suggests that the father and son might work together in some capacity.

A new installment of “Bad Boys 4” will be released in theaters on June 7. Take a look at the trailer below.

