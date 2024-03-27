Connect with us

Entertainment

'Bad Boys 4' Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For 'Ride Or Die'
Advertisement

Entertainment

The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year

Entertainment

Springfield's Rhea Ripley Gets Cheeky With Nia Jax

Entertainment

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Opens To Positive Reviews

Entertainment

Blake Lively Apologizes For Insensitive Joke About Kate Middleton

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake And J. Cole On Future And Metro Boomin's New Song

Entertainment

Norissa Valdez Nude: All the Leaked Information About Norissa Valdez Onlyfans.com

Entertainment

'X-Men 97' Follows Up On The Beloved Animated Series: TV Review

Entertainment

Fantasia Barrino, Usher Honored At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

Entertainment

Justin Bieber's Frustration Affects Hailey Bieber's Motherhood Plans

Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: 'They're Focused On Rest'

Entertainment

Watch Oscar 2024's Oops Moment

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Breaks The Oscar Record After 87 Years

Entertainment

Emmy Blunt's Oscars Red Carpet Appearance Breaks The Silence

Entertainment

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic

Entertainment

Catch the Wave: Dive into the Latest ibomma Telugu Movies

Entertainment

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande's Best Project To Date

Entertainment

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

Entertainment

'The Idea Of You' Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Entertainment

Nick Swardson Blames 'f---ing Brain Diarrhea' On Alcohol, Edibles, And High Altitude

Entertainment

‘Bad Boys 4’ Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For ‘Ride Or Die’

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

8 seconds ago

on

'Bad Boys 4' Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For 'Ride Or Die'

(CTN News) – A trailer for the upcoming film “Bad Boys 4″ has just been released by Sony Pictures, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. As of right now, the official film title is “Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die.”

As the fourth installment in the successful action-comedy franchise that debuted in 1995, when Smith and Lawrence first teamed up as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, which was investigating illegal drug trade in Miami, this is the film’s fourth installment.

In contrast to the first two films, which were directed by Michael Bay, the third film in the “Bad Boys 4 Life” franchise was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return to direct this fourth installment.

Also, there are Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Paola Nenez, Rhea Seehorn, Tasha Smith and Ioan Gruffudd in this film that has a super group of actors.

Almost 17 years after the release of “Bad Boys 4 II” in 2003, “Bad Boys for Life” arrived in 2020. The latter was released just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down exhibitions worldwide and earned $426.5 million.

It was during the month of January that Smith and Lawrence announced their plans for the fourth installment of their series on social media with a video that stated, “IT’S ABOUT TIME! ”

An aspiring drug kingpin, Armando (Jacob Scipio) tasked Armando’s mother Isabel (Kate del Castillo) with murdering those responsible for Armando’s father’s death in “Bad Boys 4 for Life.”

In it, Mike is on the hit list of Armando’s killer, Mike. After the conclusion of the third film, viewers find out that Armando is actually Mike’s child, and a credits scene suggests that the father and son might work together in some capacity.

A new installment of “Bad Boys 4” will be released in theaters on June 7. Take a look at the trailer below.

SEE ALSO:

The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year

Springfield’s Rhea Ripley Gets Cheeky With Nia Jax

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Opens To Positive Reviews
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies