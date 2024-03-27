The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year

(CTN News) – In the wake of a public separation from her long-term partner and a tax dispute in Spain, Colombian singer Shakira released the long-awaited new album “Women Don’t Cry Anymore.” The album reflects her resiliency after a public separation and a tax dispute.

She sang in one of her top singles, included on the album and recorded with Argentine producer Bizarrap, that “women don’t cry anymore; they cash in.”. The song mocked her ex-partner, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

Featured on the album is the track “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. The 47-year-old pop star and the 25-year-old producer received two Latin Grammy awards last year for the song 53. As a result, the song reached the top of the Billboard charts and broke four Guinness World Records for views on YouTube and streams on Spotify.

As part of the 17-song album, the two collaborated on a more techno dance track, “The Strong One,” which also includes mixes with other Colombians including Karol G and Manuel Turizo, Mexican and Puerto Rican musicians, and a track with US rapper Cardi B.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, the 14-time Latin Grammy winner, shared moments from her launch party on social media late on Thursday. The singer stated on Instagram that the album represents her “struggles, but also triumphs,” and that despite life’s hardest moments, it is possible to “transform pain into strength and power.”.

‘It’s good not to have a husband,’ Shakira says following Gerard Pique’s split from her

Following her separation from Pique, the father of her two children, Shakira faced a second Spanish tax probe after reaching a $15 million settlement to avoid trial in a previous case in November. According to Shakira, the allegations of tax fraud are false. She has pledged to fight them.

The Forbes magazine estimated that by the beginning of 2023, Shakira’s net worth will be $400 million, as she owns homes in Nassau and Miami, as well as several other properties around the globe.

