Connect with us

Entertainment

The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year
Advertisement

Entertainment

Springfield's Rhea Ripley Gets Cheeky With Nia Jax

Entertainment

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Opens To Positive Reviews

Entertainment

Blake Lively Apologizes For Insensitive Joke About Kate Middleton

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake And J. Cole On Future And Metro Boomin's New Song

Entertainment

Norissa Valdez Nude: All the Leaked Information About Norissa Valdez Onlyfans.com

Entertainment

'X-Men 97' Follows Up On The Beloved Animated Series: TV Review

Entertainment

Fantasia Barrino, Usher Honored At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

Entertainment

Justin Bieber's Frustration Affects Hailey Bieber's Motherhood Plans

Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: 'They're Focused On Rest'

Entertainment

Watch Oscar 2024's Oops Moment

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Breaks The Oscar Record After 87 Years

Entertainment

Emmy Blunt's Oscars Red Carpet Appearance Breaks The Silence

Entertainment

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic

Entertainment

Catch the Wave: Dive into the Latest ibomma Telugu Movies

Entertainment

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande's Best Project To Date

Entertainment

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

Entertainment

'The Idea Of You' Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Entertainment

Nick Swardson Blames 'f---ing Brain Diarrhea' On Alcohol, Edibles, And High Altitude

Entertainment

'Lala Kent' Shares Hilarious Video With Daughter After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

27 seconds ago

on

The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year

(CTN News) – In the wake of a public separation from her long-term partner and a tax dispute in Spain, Colombian singer Shakira released the long-awaited new album “Women Don’t Cry Anymore.” The album reflects her resiliency after a public separation and a tax dispute.

She sang in one of her top singles, included on the album and recorded with Argentine producer Bizarrap, that “women don’t cry anymore; they cash in.”. The song mocked her ex-partner, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

Featured on the album is the track “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. The 47-year-old pop star and the 25-year-old producer received two Latin Grammy awards last year for the song 53. As a result, the song reached the top of the Billboard charts and broke four Guinness World Records for views on YouTube and streams on Spotify.

As part of the 17-song album, the two collaborated on a more techno dance track, “The Strong One,” which also includes mixes with other Colombians including Karol G and Manuel Turizo, Mexican and Puerto Rican musicians, and a track with US rapper Cardi B.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, the 14-time Latin Grammy winner, shared moments from her launch party on social media late on Thursday. The singer stated on Instagram that the album represents her “struggles, but also triumphs,” and that despite life’s hardest moments, it is possible to “transform pain into strength and power.”.

‘It’s good not to have a husband,’ Shakira says following Gerard Pique’s split from her

Following her separation from Pique, the father of her two children, Shakira faced a second Spanish tax probe after reaching a $15 million settlement to avoid trial in a previous case in November. According to Shakira, the allegations of tax fraud are false. She has pledged to fight them.

The Forbes magazine estimated that by the beginning of 2023, Shakira’s net worth will be $400 million, as she owns homes in Nassau and Miami, as well as several other properties around the globe.

SEE ALSO:

Springfield’s Rhea Ripley Gets Cheeky With Nia Jax

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Opens To Positive Reviews

Blake Lively Apologizes For Insensitive Joke About Kate Middleton
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies