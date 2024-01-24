‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Trailer: Aang Bends All Four Elements!

(CTN News) – As a result of the collaboration between Netflix and the filmmakers from the movie Avatar: The Last Airbender, the trailer has been released for the upcoming live-action film version of the movie.

This new live-action version of the Nickelodeon animated series is based on the same name of the new live-action version of the series.

As the protagonist of the film, Gordon Cormier plays the role of Aang, who is the main character of the Avatar film. The story begins when Aang realizes he must learn to bend all four elements, water, earth, fire and air, in order to save the world from the oppression of the “Fire Nation”.

Taking on the Fire Nation villains in combat is the focus of the new full trailer from Avatar, which shows the Avatar bending the elements of fall and taking on the Fallen.

According to the official synopsis of the series, along with his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on an exciting and unforgettable quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of the Fire Lord Ozai.

There will be a lot of work to do, and with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task.”

During Aang’s Avatar journey on the island, he is helped along the way by his friends Katara (played by Kiawentiio) and her brother Sokka (Ian Ousley).

Aside from Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim will also be starring as Fire Lord Ozai, and Dallas Liu will play the role of Prince Zuko.

