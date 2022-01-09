Connect with us

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel are Engaged after Dating for Two Years
Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel are Engaged after Dating for Two Years

Yes, she said! On Audra Mari’s 28th birthday, Josh Duhamel announced that he had proposed to his girlfriend.

Duhamel, 49, shared a photo of himself with his new bride by the beach at sunset. Both the former pageant queen and the Safe Haven actor smile big as they hold up a piece of paper that reads, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”.”
She confirmed acceptance of the proposal in her caption. “It’s on!” she wrote. The message was found in a bottle that washed up on shore and said YES! On January 8, he posted on Instagram, “@audramari.”

 

Beauty Pageant Queen Tragically Dies from Car Crash Injuries

Who is Josh Duhamel’s fiance Audra Mari?

Model and beauty pageant titleholder Audra Diane Mari, 28, is from the United States.

In 2016, she won Miss World America and represented the United States at the Miss World pageant.

Additionally, she represented North Dakota at the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants. She placed second at the Miss Teen USA pageant.

Mari was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on January 8, 1994, and has Filipino ancestry.

As a young woman, Mari moved to Miami to pursue her dream of becoming a model.

When did Audra Mari and Duhamel start dating?

Josh Duhamel and Mari have reportedly been dating since late 2019.

Nearly three years ago, the couple was first seen together out on a date in Malibu.

After they were seen making out and at the Toronto International Airport five months later, they confirmed their relationship.

“Josh and Audra got to know each other through mutual friends,” a source previously told ET.

They enjoy spending time together and agree on what they hope to accomplish in the future.

Beauty Pageant Queen Tragically Dies from Car Crash Injuries

Naomi Osaka Parents Have Supported Her Since Day 1—Mee

Thai Beauty Pageant Queens Face Criminal Charges Over Face Mask

Josh Allen, Bills Consent to Six-Year Extension Worth $258M

US Lawmakers Want to Hold China Accountable for COVID-19

