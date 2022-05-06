27.4 C
Entertainment

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Conjures $27M+ On First Day Overseas

By Salman Ahmad
Disney and Marvel‘s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been released in 20 markets since Wednesday and is already generating some spectacular numbers. Currently at $27.2M, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first-day box office results are only 4% lower than No Way Home’s and 153% better than the original 2016 Doctor Strange, as well as 210% higher than the Batman.

With European markets such as France, Italy, and Germany have opened, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer debuted at No. 1.

Sam Raimi’s sequel is seeing market shares of more than 60% and even up to 90%.

The Sorcerer Supreme has strong previews, which are not included in the $27.2M reported above, including $3.5M in Mexico and $2.7M in Brazil, and a total of $10.3M for the Latin American region. All Latin American territories saw Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness at the top yesterday, despite only being a preview.

While Korea has been very soft of late amid caution about returning to the cinema, it is a key part of the international box office weekend. However, the market has turned out in droves for the Doctor. There is an estimated $14.7M in gross through Thursday, which is not included in the $27.2M total. Children’s Day was celebrated today. Despite only logging the second-highest opening for a Disney release on Wednesday, The Croods was the second-highest opener for the studio.

Marvel Movie Posters And Photos For “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”

Here’s a review of the top launches: Malaysia ($1.6M) logged the 2nd highest opening day in industry history; Thailand ($1.2M) recorded the best start during the pandemic; Philippines ($1.2M) scored the same. On day one of the pandemic, Hong Kong and Vietnam ranked second and third, respectively. At $3.8M, DS2 scored Japan’s second highest non-local opening day during the health crisis and was the third highest opening day for any MCU movie (behind Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: NWH).

French cinemas ($3M) and Italian cinemas ($2.2M) scored their second highest opening days during the pandemic period.

Without including Thursday figures, Korea ($5.9M), Japan ($3.8M), France ($3M), Italy ($2.2M) and Germany ($1.8M) are the top 5 Wednesday debut trips into the Multiverse.

Besides the UK, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico, there are a number of other openings today in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, the UAE, Indonesia, New Zealand, Argentina, and other small Latin American countries.

 

