‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Conjures $27M+ On First Day Overseas

Disney and Marvel‘s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been released in 20 markets since Wednesday and is already generating some spectacular numbers. Currently at $27.2M, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first-day box office results are only 4% lower than No Way Home’s and 153% better than the original 2016 Doctor Strange, as well as 210% higher than the Batman.

With European markets such as France, Italy, and Germany have opened, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer debuted at No. 1.

Sam Raimi’s sequel is seeing market shares of more than 60% and even up to 90%.

The Sorcerer Supreme has strong previews, which are not included in the $27.2M reported above, including $3.5M in Mexico and $2.7M in Brazil, and a total of $10.3M for the Latin American region. All Latin American territories saw Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness at the top yesterday, despite only being a preview.