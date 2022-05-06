‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Conjures $27M+ On First Day Overseas

Disney and Marvel‘s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been released in 20 markets since Wednesday and is already generating some spectacular numbers. Currently at $27.2M, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first-day box office results are only 4% lower than No Way Home’s and 153% better than the original 2016 Doctor Strange, as well as 210% higher than the Batman.
With European markets such as France, Italy, and Germany have opened, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer debuted at No. 1.
Sam Raimi’s sequel is seeing market shares of more than 60% and even up to 90%.
The Sorcerer Supreme has strong previews, which are not included in the $27.2M reported above, including $3.5M in Mexico and $2.7M in Brazil, and a total of $10.3M for the Latin American region. All Latin American territories saw Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness at the top yesterday, despite only being a preview.
While Korea has been very soft of late amid caution about returning to the cinema, it is a key part of the international box office weekend. However, the market has turned out in droves for the Doctor. There is an estimated $14.7M in gross through Thursday, which is not included in the $27.2M total. Children’s Day was celebrated today. Despite only logging the second-highest opening for a Disney release on Wednesday, The Croods was the second-highest opener for the studio.
Marvel Movie Posters And Photos For “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”
Here’s a review of the top launches: Malaysia ($1.6M) logged the 2nd highest opening day in industry history; Thailand ($1.2M) recorded the best start during the pandemic; Philippines ($1.2M) scored the same. On day one of the pandemic, Hong Kong and Vietnam ranked second and third, respectively. At $3.8M, DS2 scored Japan’s second highest non-local opening day during the health crisis and was the third highest opening day for any MCU movie (behind Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: NWH).
French cinemas ($3M) and Italian cinemas ($2.2M) scored their second highest opening days during the pandemic period.
Without including Thursday figures, Korea ($5.9M), Japan ($3.8M), France ($3M), Italy ($2.2M) and Germany ($1.8M) are the top 5 Wednesday debut trips into the Multiverse.
Besides the UK, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico, there are a number of other openings today in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, the UAE, Indonesia, New Zealand, Argentina, and other small Latin American countries.