‘The Last Of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Survives The Apocalypse

(CTN News) _ “The Last of Us,” the HBO series adaptation of the acclaimed video game franchise of the same name, starts with a whispered warning.

Pedro Pascal, who starred in “The Mandalorian,” will star in the Western-inspired series opposite “Catherine Called Birdy” and “Game of Thrones” breakout Bella Ramsey.

To find a cure for the zombie-like plague, Joel (Pascal) is tasked with smuggling tween Ellie (Ramsey) across the country to safety.

“The Last of Us” also stars Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, with showrunner Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) comparing the epic series to “Lawrence of Arabia.”

It marks the first outbreak of the infectious (fictional) virus, the cordyceps fungus, in “The Last of Us” official Outbreak Day.

Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv also star.

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who played Joel and Ellie in the video game, are set to appear in the series.

According to previous HBO footage, Pascal plays Joel, who tells Ramsey’s Ellie that she does not understand what loss is.

Pascal recently said that the series honors what is important to the video game experience, while also preserving what you wouldn’t expect.

“And then directions you’d expect it to go, but it might not… they’re doing some really clever things.”

Co-creator and executive producer of “The Last of Us” with Craig Mazi of video game studio Naughty Dog.

Produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.

Directors are Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila Bani, Ali Abbasi, Peter Hoar, Jeremy Webb and Liza Johnson.

The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

