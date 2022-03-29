How to Invest in Bitcoin Futures

Bitcoin is a digital currency that allows people to send money over the internet without having to pay transaction fees. Bitcoin is seen by many as one of the most successful cryptocurrencies in existence today.

Bitcoin’s value fluctuates, but it has increased exponentially since its creation 9 years ago. Bitcoin isn’t regulated by any government or bank so all transactions are anonymous. https://bitcoin-buyer.live/ can also help you with basic rules and strategies for investing in bitcoin.

Bitcoin futures are set to begin trading on December 11 on CME Group Inc., one of the world’s largest derivatives exchanges, bringing greater mainstream attention and credibility to Bitcoin. This will allow investors for the first time to buy into Bitcoin using an exchange-traded product similar to stocks or gold, which may attract more institutional demand.

This will have a huge impact on Bitcoin prices throughout the Bitcoin economy as Bitcoin futures become as popular as Bitcoin itself.

Bitcoin is digital gold. Bitcoin has several properties that make it similar to gold, which makes Bitcoin a good investment if you’re looking for the following: an alternative to traditional assets like stocks and bonds, independence from government regulation, scarcity. Bitcoin is decentralised so it isn’t controlled by any bank or government.

It’s also scarce because there will never be more than 21 million Bitcoins in existence. Bitcoin can be sent over the internet anywhere in the world almost instantly without having to pay transaction fees because of how Bitcoin works. This is why Bitcoin is often called “digital gold“.

CME Group Inc., one of the biggest derivatives marketplaces, will go live with Bitcoin futures on December 11, 2017. Bitcoin has been around for 9 years now and this is the first time that Bitcoin will be traded on an established market like CME Group Inc.

This means that Bitcoin is becoming more accepted as a legitimate investment asset just like traditional stocks and bonds. The same way you can trade gold, now you’ll be able to bet on Bitcoin price movements without actually owning any Bitcoin.

If you want to invest in Bitcoin but think it’s too risky because of how volatile it is, then trading Bitcoin futures might be right for you. As with all investments, there are risks involved so never invest money you can’t afford to lose. Now let’s take a minute to go over some of the pros and cons of Bitcoin futures trading.

Bitcoin has been around for 9 years now and Bitcoin futures will start trading in December, which means Bitcoin is here to stay. Bitcoin’s value fluctuates but it’s been increasing exponentially since its creation. Bitcoin isn’t regulated by any government or bank so all transactions are anonymous and not subject to transaction fees. Bitcoin is a decentralised currency that can be exchanged anywhere in the world with internet access.

Buying Bitcoin can be intimidating because of how complex the process looks when you’re doing it from scratch, but Bitcoin investing becomes much easier if you use an established platform like CME Group Inc. This way you don’t have to learn about things like wallets and public addresses because these things will be taken care of automatically by the Bitcoin investing platform you choose.

Conclusion

Bitcoin has had a large impact on the world recently because of how recently it was released. Bitcoin is a form of currency that is essentially cash online. Bitcoin can be used to send money anywhere in the world because Bitcoin transcends borders and does not require you to give up any personal information.

Bitcoin has no central point for managing money, unlike physical cash where banks are used to manage balances within an economy. Bitcoin operates under software that runs distributed across many computers forcing people who want to use Bitcoin’s basic functionality (which is simply sending money) to use Bitcoin as intended by its design.

One way traders have been investing in Bitcoin is through Bitcoin futures. These allow people an opportunity to invest in Bitcoin with leverage, meaning they only have to put up a small percentage of Bitcoin’s value to receive Bitcoin in return. Bitcoin futures also allow investors to short Bitcoin, which means they can obtain the Bitcoin at a discounted price even if its market value is lower than when their contract started.

Bitcoin futures are traded on Nasdaq, CBOE, and CME. Bitcoin futures trade through online brokers like TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and Etrade (ETFC), who will allow you to buy contracts for Bitcoin futures with no transaction fees. These brokers deal with both simple long-term Bitcoin investments, where you hold your contract for an extended period of time hoping that Bitcoin rises in value while simultaneously avoiding shorting Bitcoin, but also allow more complicated options trading where traders can place bets.

People Also Read:

The Two Faces of Cryptocurrencies

Can You Bet Using Bitcoin? Is It Safe?

The 5 Best Digital Coins For Newbie Traders

Exploring the Cost to Start a Crypto Exchange