Police Blame Cannabis for Russian Falling to His Death in Pattaya

PATTAYA – Police say a 27-year-old Russian man died after falling from the ninth floor of a condominium in Jomtien. Investigators believe he had hallucinations from using cannabis before the fall.

Security staff at the condo called police to the scene on Wednesday, according to Pol Lt Kriangkrai Kaewpipop from the Dongtan sub-branch of Pattaya police. Officers found the man, identified as Mr. Mikhail Dolgh, 27, dead at the scene. His body was covered while waiting for forensic examination.

Inside his room, police found cannabis and items for smoking but saw no signs of forced entry, theft, or violence.

A security guard told police that Mikhail seemed paranoid and distressed just before the fall. He was shouting about being chased by a ghost and was running frantically around the building.

Some residents saw him fall from the ninth floor and quickly told security, who then called the police.

Police suspect that cannabis caused a psychotic episode, leading him to jump, saying cannabis can cause hallucinations, particularly at high doses or in susceptible individuals. His body was sent for autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

At the same time, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced new rules for cannabis use in Thailand. He said people will soon need a medical certificate to use cannabis legally. The new approach will limit cannabis use to medical purposes only.

Speaking in Bangkok on Wednesday, Somsak explained that both locals and foreigners using cannabis must have proof from a doctor. These rules aim to stop problems linked to recreational use and make sure cannabis is used for health reasons.

Medical certificates will need to come from licensed doctors, including those in traditional Thai medicine. Somsak has asked for the new policy to be in place within 40 days.

Dr Somlerk Jeungsmarn, head of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said rules will make it clear that cannabis should be for treating medical issues only. Users might need to show they have conditions like seizures, pain, headaches, or insomnia.

There may also be limits on how much cannabis a person can have for a month. If someone keeps using it for longer, it could be seen as breaking the law. Dr Somlerk mentioned that breaking these rules could mean jail time.

Somsak noted that passing new cannabis laws could take up to two years, so he is using his current authority to make these changes more quickly.

When cannabis was removed from the list of narcotics by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul during his time as public health minister, it opened up the market. Many new shops appeared, and recreational use soared as regulations were lacking.

Bhumjaithai later proposed a bill to address the situation, but the end of the Prayut government stopped progress before the law could be debated.

Last September, the new Pheu Thai government put forward a fresh bill to regulate cannabis. This draft focuses on making cannabis mainly for medical and health purposes, after the previous back-and-forth on policy.

The bill has not yet reached the House of Representatives. Under the proposed rules, cannabis and its extracts could be used for medical treatment and research, and also in food, cosmetics, and herbal products, but with tighter controls.

The Ministry of Public Health released the draft bill shortly after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s new government started work. This version seems less strict than earlier drafts, leaving out a ban on recreational use that was in a previous proposal.

However, opposition from Bhumjaithai, now the coalition’s second-largest party, led to a softer stance and kept cannabis legal.

The new bill also calls for stricter controls on growing, selling, exporting, and importing cannabis. Anyone involved in these activities will need new permits or face stiff penalties, including possible jail time or large fines.

