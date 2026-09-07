Family Seeks Justice After Caregiver Abuses Mother With Alzheimer’s

CHONBURI – A local family faced a terrible nightmare when they checked their indoor home security cameras. They shockingly discovered a highly paid hired caretaker brutally abusing their extremely sick, elderly mother. The caring son had originally trusted the woman to provide daily care for his 78-year-old mother.

The frail elderly woman suffers from severe Alzheimer’s disease and remains bedridden after a stroke. The family paid the deceptive caretaker a generous salary of 26,000 baht every single month. At first, the hired worker seemed very kind and took great care of the elderly patient.

Key Takeaways:

A family caught a highly paid caretaker physically abusing their bedridden mother on security cameras.

The deceitful worker tried to hide the injuries by claiming the elderly woman hurt herself.

The angry son fired the abusive worker immediately and filed a formal police report.

Problems quickly started when the elderly mother began getting strange, dark bruises on her body. The caretaker immediately sent photos of these painful injuries to the family group chat online. She falsely claimed the sick mother caused the bruises herself during daily physical therapy sessions.

The worker said the elderly woman accidentally hit her weak limbs against the metal bed rails. At first, the trusting family believed the worker’s story because they lacked medical care experience. They never imagined a professional caregiver would intentionally harm a completely helpless elderly patient.

However, a shocking incident early one morning changed their trusting minds entirely and permanently. The son’s observant wife suddenly heard the elderly mother crying out in pain from the bedroom. When the worried wife checked the room, she saw the worker forcefully twisting the mother’s head.

The cruel caretaker tried to cover the elderly woman’s face with a towel to keep her quiet. The wife asked what was happening, but the worker just laughed it off without caring. Furthermore, the worker falsely claimed the sick mother was simply singing the national anthem very loudly.

Revealing the Horrifying Truth

This strange and suspicious behavior prompted the family to carefully review their home security footage. What they clearly saw on the recorded video left them completely heartbroken and deeply angry. Moreover, the hidden cameras recorded the caretaker constantly cursing at the completely defenseless elderly woman.

The shocking footage also showed the cruel worker brutally hitting and kicking the sick mother. The video proved the caretaker often attacked the helpless mother late at night without mercy. She would purposely wake the sick woman up during the early hours just to abuse her.

After the violent physical attacks, the cruel caretaker would simply go right back to sleep normally. Consequently, the devastated family realized they had paid a complete stranger to torture their sick mother. The angry son immediately confronted the deceptive worker with the clear video evidence of abuse.

The cornered caretaker finally confessed to hitting the elderly woman’s weak legs and frail body. The disgusted family fired her on the spot and demanded she leave their home immediately.

After firing the abusive worker, the determined son took his evidence straight to the local police. He quickly filed a formal complaint at the Mueang Chonburi Police Station to demand strict justice. Ultimately, the protective family wants to ensure this cruel woman never hurts another innocent patient again.

They also reached out to a famous local justice help group called “Sai Mai Tong Rot.” The helpful group’s founder promised to track down the runaway caretaker and bring her to justice. Therefore, the traumatized family hopes sharing their painful story will warn other families to be very careful.

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