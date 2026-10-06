Ayutthaya Floods: Homes Submerged, Locals Beg for Relief

Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Residents of Ban Kum in Ayutthaya are currently facing a massive and unprecedented flooding crisis right now. Rising floodwaters in the Bang Ban district have entirely swallowed homes up to the second floor. Families are struggling to survive daily as the dirty water shows absolutely no signs of dropping.

The powerful Chao Phraya River severely overflowed its banks over the last week, catching many off guard. Flood levels surged rapidly, entirely forcing locals to abandon the flooded ground floors of their houses.

Now, these vulnerable riverside communities are left stranded and desperate for immediate local government assistance.

Key Takeaways

Homes in Ban Kum, Ayutthaya are severely flooded right up to the second floor.

Residents have lost access to toilets and desperately need floating sanitation facilities.

Locals want authorities to divert the excess water into empty agricultural retention fields.

Desperate Need for Basic Sanitation

One of the biggest daily problems for these stranded families is the severe lack of usable toilets. Since the dirty water has reached the second story, ground-floor bathrooms are completely submerged and unusable. People are now completely trapped inside their homes without any basic sanitation facilities to rely on.

According to recent flood reports, residents are pleading with local authorities to provide temporary floating toilets. Paddling small boats through the deep, fast-moving water just to find a safe bathroom is incredibly dangerous. Elderly residents find it especially hard to cope with these harsh, risky, and unsanitary living conditions.

Many working families have to leave their homes very early just to get to their jobs safely. They must use small wooden boats to navigate the deeply flooded neighborhood streets every single morning. The strong river currents make every basic daily task a massive challenge for these exhausted local communities.

Locals Beg to Open Retention Fields

To quickly ease the ongoing crisis, desperate locals are urging the government to take immediate action. They want officials to open nearby water retention fields to absorb the dangerous and rising overflow. Diverting the massive excess water into these empty fields could quickly lower the flood levels for everyone.

In the recent past, authorities successfully used these empty agricultural fields to manage severe flooding effectively. However, some local agricultural areas are currently refusing to take in more water to protect their crops. This unfortunate delay leaves the rural communities in Ban Kum flooded for much longer than usual.

Waiting for Clear Government Help

Flood levels might rise even higher if the Chao Phraya Dam releases more water downstream this week. Anxious residents are watching the weather closely, hoping the heavy seasonal rain stops falling very soon. They are incredibly worried that another massive water surge could severely damage their second-floor safe zones.

Struggling families are also waiting for clear information regarding the much-needed government disaster relief payments. The current online process to apply for financial assistance remains highly confusing for many older locals. For now, the resilient people of Bang Ban can only wait and hope for the waters to recede.

Trending News: