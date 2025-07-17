British Tourist Violently Attacked in Chiang Mai Over Infladed Bar Bill

CHIANG MAi – Police have arrested a group of employees from a karaoke bar in Chiang Mai after they violently attacked a British tourist. The incident happened early in the morning on July 16, after the visitor, who was alone, was charged an inflated fee of 20,000 baht.

He refused to pay, leading to a physical attack that left him with serious injuries in the Hospital. This event quickly spread online, raising serious concerns about tourist safety and Chiang Mai’s reputation.

Police investigations revealed that the nine individuals involved are employees at a karaoke bar called Daimond, located on Sri Donchai Road. Among them are Thirask Rattanabuntavee, 24, Siladon Charoenchai, 20, Narurong Mueanchan, 28, Apichart Kiatnet, 22, Adisorn Surin, 22, Sakda Tawong, 22, Santi Kamnang, 18, Somsri Ammo, 28, and Worapot Sukittikul, 23.

Eight of the suspects have already been detained and questioned at the Chiang Mai City Police Station. The ninth will turn himself in soon.

Police reports say the conflict began after Mr. Cameron James Wilkins, a 27-year-old British tourist, visited the bar. At the end of his visit, he received an over-inflated bill of 20,000 baht, which led to an argument.

The tourist decided to leave and head back to his accommodation, but the staff believed he was trying to escape payment. This led to the violent confrontation captured on video.

The suspects now face charges for operating an unlicensed entertainment venue, selling alcohol beyond legal hours, and assault. Authorities have also ordered the immediate closure of the bar.

According to local media, the karaoke bar, open for only two months after being transferred to new management, often saw its staff starting work around 7 pm and operating until 7 am. While locals noted no issues with neighbours, police visits were common due to frequent disputes over high bills, especially with foreign customers.

Most clients arrived in taxis or vans, suggesting a possible kickback system inflating the prices. These ongoing problems have led to repeated arguments and incidents like this recent assault.

Overcharging at Karaoke bars

Police warn that Karaoke bars, particularly those catering to tourists, have a reputation for overcharging and employing deceptive practices. The issue is well-documented across various regions, especially in popular tourist destinations like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya.

Certain karaoke bars, identifiable by bright neon signs and women outside enticing customers, are known to target tourists. These venues often operate as fronts for other services, such as prostitution, and may present bills as high as 22,000 baht for a few hours of drinks and entertainment. Customers who cannot pay may face intimidation or violence.

The US and Canadian governments’ travel advisory for Thailand explicitly warns about bars and entertainment venues charging exorbitant prices, with discussions about overcharging potentially leading to threats of violence.

To avoid being overcharged, stick to reputable venues, clarify costs upfront, and avoid engaging with overly aggressive staff. If you encounter a suspicious situation, leave promptly to avoid escalation. For further details on specific bars or pricing, check trusted sources like Tripadvisor or local tourism forums.

Related Chiang Mai News: