Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Siam Amazing Park Faces Sale After Flood

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Bangkok's Siam Amazing Park Faces Sale After Flood

Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand’s iconic Siam Amazing Park has suffered catastrophic damage from unprecedented urban flooding this month. The rising floodwaters rapidly submerged beloved mechanical rides and visitor facilities starting in late September.

As a result, the historic entertainment venue now faces a highly uncertain and precarious future. The park remains closed indefinitely while exhausted staff continue pumping out the remaining murky water.

Dr. Chaiwat Luangamornlert, the park’s founder, recently made a heartbreaking announcement to the local press. He is fully prepared to sell the massive 46-year-old amusement park to a new buyer.

The asking price for the sprawling property and business is currently set at 10 billion baht. He stated this drastic move might become necessary if he cannot secure enough financial aid.

Key Takeaways

  • Siam Amazing Park suffered at least 500 million baht in preliminary flood damage.
  • The desperate founder is offering to sell the 46-year-old business for 10 billion baht.
  • Repairs will take up to six months, and the park’s zoo section will close permanently.

A Historic Landmark Submerged

The destructive floodwaters arrived with shocking speed on September 26, leaving management no preparation time. The sudden deluge completely overwhelmed the 300-rai property located in Bangkok’s Khan Na Yao district. Almost all of the park’s 30 mechanical rides and massive water slides ended up underwater. The famous artificial sea, once recognized by Guinness World Records, blended into the dark floodwaters.

Preliminary damage estimates for the iconic venue currently sit at a staggering 500 million baht. Essential mechanical repairs and ongoing facility maintenance alone will cost approximately 300 million baht overall. Meanwhile, supporting the park’s dedicated employees during the mandatory shutdown requires another 100 million baht. Sadly, the sudden natural disaster also claimed the lives of several animals in the zoo.

Consequently, the devastated management team decided to close the free zoo section completely and permanently. Any surviving captive animals will be safely donated to the Zoological Organisation of Thailand soon. This permanent closure marks the end of a beloved era for many local Thai families. The main park attractions still face a grueling and incredibly expensive physical restoration process today.

The Fight For Financial Survival

Dr. Chaiwat, who is now 90 years old, has expressed deep sorrow over the ongoing crisis. He noted that securing traditional bank loans is incredibly difficult at his advanced senior age. According to Khaosod English, the founder desperately needs immediate government assistance to survive this disaster. If help does not arrive soon, he will proceed with the 10 billion baht sale.

Loyal employees have worked tirelessly around the clock to pump water out of the complex. The sprawling grounds have mostly dried out, but the submerged mechanical rides require extensive inspections.

Some optimistic experts suggest the park could tentatively reopen its doors in three to six months. However, without massive financial intervention, the beloved legend of Siam Amazing Park might finally end.

The famous park originally opened its welcoming doors to the excited public in November 1980. It has miraculously survived numerous economic crises and previous urban floods through sheer personal dedication.

Generations of fans across Thailand are now watching closely to see if the government steps in. For now, the iconic gates remain firmly locked as the founder weighs his limited business options.

Trending News:

Police Take Down Chinese Scam Gang in Bangkok

Thai Customs Seize $1.6 Million in Cash at Bangkok Airport

 

 

Torrential Rain Swamps Bangkok, Flash Floods Snarl Daily Life 
Iranian Couple Arrested in Bangkok for Stealing $1,600 from Indian Tourist
Thailand Launches Nationwide Airport Security Crackdown After Hostess Drug Bust
Mother Seeks Justice After 7-Year-Old Daughter Found Raped and Murdered
Bangkok Police Detain Chinese for Illegally Removing Documents from Collapsed Building Site
Share This Article
Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Russian Lab Worker Dies of Suspected Plague, 200 Isolated Russian Lab Worker Dies of Suspected Plague, 200 Isolated
Next Article Hong Kong's Changing Streets Hong Kong City Fades as Mainland China’s Influnce Grows
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

China Xi Jinping Health
Concern Emerge Over China President Xi Jinping’s Health
China
Hong Kong's Changing Streets
Hong Kong City Fades as Mainland China’s Influnce Grows
China
Russian Lab Worker Dies of Suspected Plague, 200 Isolated
Russian Lab Worker Dies of Suspected Plague, 200 Isolated
World News
How Much Is 100 Baht in Dollars
How Much Is 100 Baht in US Dollars? Thai Money Guide
Finance
Is Thailand Safe
Is Thailand Safe Right Now? Floods & Current Safety
Destinations
Disaster Warning Centre
Questions Mount Over National Disaster Warning Centre
Thailand News
Thai Tourist Visa Application
Thai Tourist Visa Application: Everything You Need to Know
Visas & Immigration
Ayutthaya Floods: Homes Submerged
Ayutthaya Floods: Homes Submerged, Locals Beg for Relief
Thailand News
Thai Government Promises Flood Payouts Within Days
Thai Government Promises Flood Payouts Within Days
Finance
Power Banks and Solar Chargers Thailand
Power Banks and Solar Chargers for Thailand Outages
Tech

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google