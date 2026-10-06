Bangkok’s Siam Amazing Park Faces Sale After Flood

Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand’s iconic Siam Amazing Park has suffered catastrophic damage from unprecedented urban flooding this month. The rising floodwaters rapidly submerged beloved mechanical rides and visitor facilities starting in late September.

As a result, the historic entertainment venue now faces a highly uncertain and precarious future. The park remains closed indefinitely while exhausted staff continue pumping out the remaining murky water.

Dr. Chaiwat Luangamornlert, the park’s founder, recently made a heartbreaking announcement to the local press. He is fully prepared to sell the massive 46-year-old amusement park to a new buyer.

The asking price for the sprawling property and business is currently set at 10 billion baht. He stated this drastic move might become necessary if he cannot secure enough financial aid.

Key Takeaways

Siam Amazing Park suffered at least 500 million baht in preliminary flood damage.

The desperate founder is offering to sell the 46-year-old business for 10 billion baht.

Repairs will take up to six months, and the park’s zoo section will close permanently.

A Historic Landmark Submerged

The destructive floodwaters arrived with shocking speed on September 26, leaving management no preparation time. The sudden deluge completely overwhelmed the 300-rai property located in Bangkok’s Khan Na Yao district. Almost all of the park’s 30 mechanical rides and massive water slides ended up underwater. The famous artificial sea, once recognized by Guinness World Records, blended into the dark floodwaters.

Preliminary damage estimates for the iconic venue currently sit at a staggering 500 million baht. Essential mechanical repairs and ongoing facility maintenance alone will cost approximately 300 million baht overall. Meanwhile, supporting the park’s dedicated employees during the mandatory shutdown requires another 100 million baht. Sadly, the sudden natural disaster also claimed the lives of several animals in the zoo.

Consequently, the devastated management team decided to close the free zoo section completely and permanently. Any surviving captive animals will be safely donated to the Zoological Organisation of Thailand soon. This permanent closure marks the end of a beloved era for many local Thai families. The main park attractions still face a grueling and incredibly expensive physical restoration process today.

The Fight For Financial Survival

Dr. Chaiwat, who is now 90 years old, has expressed deep sorrow over the ongoing crisis. He noted that securing traditional bank loans is incredibly difficult at his advanced senior age. According to Khaosod English, the founder desperately needs immediate government assistance to survive this disaster. If help does not arrive soon, he will proceed with the 10 billion baht sale.

Loyal employees have worked tirelessly around the clock to pump water out of the complex. The sprawling grounds have mostly dried out, but the submerged mechanical rides require extensive inspections.

Some optimistic experts suggest the park could tentatively reopen its doors in three to six months. However, without massive financial intervention, the beloved legend of Siam Amazing Park might finally end.

The famous park originally opened its welcoming doors to the excited public in November 1980. It has miraculously survived numerous economic crises and previous urban floods through sheer personal dedication.

Generations of fans across Thailand are now watching closely to see if the government steps in. For now, the iconic gates remain firmly locked as the founder weighs his limited business options.

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