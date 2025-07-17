Police Inspect Wat Tha Luang Temple Assets After Abbot Resigns Over Sex Scandal

PHICHIT – Central Investigation Police and anti-corruption officers inspected Wat Tha Luang Temple, reviewing the temple’s bank accounts and assets, including funds from boat race events, donations, and sacred items.

This follows the recent resignation of the abbot and provincial monk leader after reports of personal misconduct. Authorities did not find documents from 2019 during their search.

On 16 July, officers from the Central Investigation Bureau and anti-corruption agencies visited Wat Tha Luang Temple in Phichit city.

The visit was prompted by the high-profile case involving the abbot and head monk of Phichit, who stepped down following news of a relationship scandal. His resignation also ended his official roles within the temple.

Usually, three lay committee members manage the temple’s affairs, but only two, Mr. Polkit Meesri and Mr. Ooh, were present during the inspection. Mr. Pat, the third member, was absent due to a medical appointment.

Initial findings showed that most of the temple’s funds are stored at Krungthai Bank. The temple also has a fixed deposit under the name of the Phra Thikathatsimuniwong Foundation. The interest from this deposit helps fund monk and novice education at Luang Pho Phet School.

Mr. Polkit Meesri, a temple administrator, spoke with reporters about his role since 2015, when the previous abbot, Phra Ratchawititmolii (Luang Pu Bunmee), led the temple.

After his passing in May 2020, Phra Thep Watcharasitthimethi became the new abbot and provincial monk leader until his resignation on 15 July 2025. The bank accounts under review include records from 2015 to the present.

Mr. Polkit and two female office staff confirmed that the Phichit Provincial Buddhist Office inspects the temple’s finances yearly. Past checks by the Phichit branch of the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the State Audit Office also reported no problems or irregularities.

However, investigators noticed missing account records from 2019. The temple explained that at the time, Phra Maha Woraphon, who served as secretary and account manager, died in a car accident. The records for that year have not been found, but officials noted that temple income and assets during that period did not increase unusually.

Cash from the donation boxes inside the ordination hall is counted every 15 days, usually totalling just over 100,000 baht. Daily donations and sales of flowers, incense, and candles bring in about 5,000 to 10,000 baht.

Major events like the annual boat race in early September and Luang Pho Phet’s festival in late January receive financial support from the province and local government, which is always reviewed by provincial finance officials.

The temple holds 30 bank passbooks, all of which are being updated at the bank for review. The total balance across these accounts will become clear later in the day.

The Phra Thikathatsimuniwong Foundation’s funds include five million baht in a teacher cooperative account, over one hundred thousand baht at Krungthai Bank, and a small amount at Kasikorn Bank from the previous abbot’s time.

The Kasikorn Bank account has remained inactive for years. Further checks will look at valuable Buddha images, sacred items, and the income and expense records managed by the former abbot. Officials plan to continue their investigation to ensure transparency for all temple assets and funds.

Court Upholds Prison Sentences for Protest Leaders in Bang Klan Temple Case

The Appeals Court has upheld a prison sentence for three protest leaders connected to the closure of Wat Bang Klan and the assault of a resident. The court denied further appeals in this case.

Phorn Panpheng, temple manager at Wat Bang Klan in Phichit, shared an update on the long-running dispute involving the temple. On July 15, 2025, the Phichit Provincial Court read the verdict from the Region 6 Appeals Court for case numbers A 713/2565 and A 752/2566.

The court ordered the three protest leaders to serve their sentences in Phichit Provincial Prison, without suspension.

This incident dates back to several protests against the new abbot that began in 2014. On October 6, 2021, a Buddhist holy day, the temple hosted a religious event. Protesters gathered separately inside the temple grounds.

Pisek Sermphon, a resident with no involvement in the conflict, entered the protest area by mistake. The group thought he was spying, and tensions rose. Paphanan, a key protest leader, along with others, assaulted Pisek during the temple event.

Pisek sustained serious injuries and later filed a complaint with the police.

After a lengthy court process, on July 15, 2025, the court confirmed the original verdict. Three defendants were sentenced to prison without parole: Paphanan received 16 months and 20 days, Sao received 8 months and 20 days, and Amphon received 8 months and 20 days.

The court also ordered them to pay 12,000 baht in compensation plus 5 percent interest. The court denied all requests for further appeal.

The group was found guilty of assault, using force to intimidate and deprive another person of their freedom, and acting together as a group of five or more. All three were taken to Phichit Provincial Prison after sentencing.

Reporters noted that other related cases are still ongoing, some dating back nearly a decade. These cases involve additional protests and confrontations at Wat Bang Klan Temple and are moving through various stages of investigation and court proceedings. Decisions in these cases are expected in the future.

