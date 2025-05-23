Woman Seeks Justice After Husband Drags Her By the Hair on Motorcycle

Kamphaeng Phet – A 33-year-old woman has come forward, sharing her story on social media in hopes of receiving justice. She alleges that her drug addicted husband attacked her and dragged her along a road by her hair for over 400 metres, leaving her with serious injuries.

Although she reported the incident to police more than a month ago, there has been little progress in the case, and her husband remains at large. The incident was shared online by a local page, drawing attention to the lack of action in this case.

The woman, known as Ms. Wassana (or Am), recounted the events that took place on April 24. While working at a rubber plant, she argued with her husband, Mr. Narongsak (Bird). The argument soon turned violent.

He kicked and struck her, then hit her with a stick, injuring her head and face. He also smashed her phone, preventing her from calling for help.

Am borrowed a coworker’s phone to try to contact police, but before she could, her husband grabbed her by the hair and tried to force her onto his motorcycle. She resisted, and he dragged her along the rough road, causing severe wounds on her body and feet.

She fell to the ground, but her husband returned with the motorcycle, ran over her shoulder, and dragged her onto the bike. He drove for two more kilometres before calling emergency services to take her to the hospital. She spent a night there before filing a police report.

After the attack, her husband posted on Facebook, claiming responsibility for his actions and asking others not to blame his wife. Despite this, police have yet to detain him, and Am remains concerned for her safety due to his ongoing drug use and repeated violence.

Am shared that this was not the first time she had faced problems in her marriage. She had previously sought help from local social services, resulting in a written agreement to address domestic violence and drug issues.

She wants a divorce, even though it would leave her with significant debts. She is also the sole caregiver for their two-year-old daughter and fears for their well-being.

Now, Am is asking for help through the media, hoping someone can help her push the case forward and ensure her safety, as she is unable to work out of fear that her husband might attack her again.

Domestic abuse in Thailand, often referred to as intimate partner violence (IPV), is a significant public health and social issue.

Approximately 1 in 6 Thai women in heterosexual cohabiting relationships have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime, with psychological violence (60–68%), sexual violence (62–63%), and physical violence (52–65%) being the most reported forms.

A 2022 study by the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation found that 52.4% of reported domestic violence cases involved murders, with 24.7% linked to alcohol and 17.2% to drug use.

For immediate assistance:

Emergency : Call 191 (Royal Thai Police) or 1155 (Tourist Police).

: Call 191 (Royal Thai Police) or 1155 (Tourist Police). OSCC Hotline : 1300 (Ministry of Social Development and Human Security).

: 1300 (Ministry of Social Development and Human Security). NGO Support: Contact the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation or SHero Thailand for legal and counselling services.

Related News: