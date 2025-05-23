San Diego Plane Crash Kills 6 Including Devil Wears Prada Drummer and Agent

SAN DIEGO — A tragic plane crash struck San Diego’s Murphy Canyon early on Thursday, 22 May 2025, upending a peaceful military neighbourhood and bringing grief to the local and music communities.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed a Cessna 550 private jet crashed into a residential street at around 3:45 a.m., setting homes and cars on fire and forcing almost 100 people to find shelter elsewhere.

Six people were on board the aircraft. Among those lost were Daniel Williams, former drummer of The Devil Wears Prada, and Dave Shapiro, well-known music agent and co-founder of Sound Talent Group (STG). Investigators are still piecing together the full story.

The Cessna 550, a Citation II from 1985 with tail number N666DS, left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Wednesday night. The flight stopped in Wichita, Kansas, for fuel, then pressed on towards Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego.

FlightAware data showed the jet was only two miles from landing when it struck a power line in thick fog. The crash sparked a fire that damaged homes and vehicles. At least two people on board died, though the official number of casualties hasn’t been confirmed.

The FAA said six people were on the plane. Eight people on the ground were hurt, some needing hospital care for smoke inhalation. The crash scattered debris across the area, damaging around ten buildings and forcing residents to leave their homes.

Daniel Williams, aged 39, was among those believed to have died. His family confirmed to TMZ that he was on the flight, and The Devil Wears Prada shared a touching tribute on Instagram, posting photos of Williams with the message, “No words. We owe you everything.

Love you forever.” Williams, who moved into software engineering after leaving the band, was part of their rise. He contributed to albums like With Roots Above and Branches Below (2009), the Zombie EP (2010), and Dead Throne (2011), all of which charted on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums and Billboard 200.

Hours before the crash, Williams posted photos on Instagram Stories, including one at the plane’s controls with the caption, “Hey. Hey… you… look at me… I’m the co-pilot now,” and another as he boarded, tagging Shapiro and writing, “Flying back with @davevelocity.” It’s not clear if Williams was joking about flying the jet.

Dave Shapiro, 42, a respected agent and licensed pilot, was also on the flight. Shapiro co-founded Sound Talent Group in 2018 after stints with agencies including United Talent Agency. His roster included Parkway Drive, Sum 41, and The Acacia Strain.

He bought the Cessna S550 in July 2024, according to registration records, and held certifications as an airline transport pilot. Billboard reported that two other STG employees were on board, but their names haven’t been released. The music industry and fans shared tributes, remembering Shapiro’s support for artists and his role in the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating what caused the crash. Dense fog likely made it hard for the pilot to see, which may have led the plane to hit the power line. The resulting fire spread quickly through Murphy Canyon, a neighbourhood largely made up of military families. Dozens of vehicles were burned, and several homes suffered heavy damage.

Emergency services responded quickly to contain the fire and help those affected. Authorities have not yet confirmed who was flying the jet at the time, or all the victims’ names.

Williams’ passing is especially sad for many, as he previously survived a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in August 2019, where nine people died. His resilience after that event made his loss in the crash even harder for those who knew him.

Social media is filled with messages of grief and remembrance. One fan wrote on X, “Daniel Williams was one of my biggest drumming inspirations back in high school. This one hurts, man.” Another said, “Spending the rest of my day listening to old Prada tunes. Rest in Power Daniel Williams. I’m gutted.”

Shapiro’s impact was also widely recognized, with artists and fans sharing their memories. As one fan posted, “Some of my very first shows were booked through Dave. I had a handful of shows with Daniel, always a pleasure to see him play. Gone way too soon.” Williams’ drumming helped shape The Devil Wears Prada’s influence on metalcore, with the band’s early records inspiring many musicians and listeners.

While investigators work to uncover the exact cause of the crash, both San Diego and the music world are left mourning. The deaths of Williams, Shapiro, and others on the Cessna 550 have left a lasting impact, with tributes continuing across social networks.

The NTSB is expected to share more information in the coming weeks, but for now, the focus is on supporting those affected and remembering the people lost.

