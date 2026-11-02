French Fugitive Arrested on Koh Samui for €1.3M Tax Fraud

SURAT THANI – Thai immigration police have arrested a 53-year-old French national on Koh Samui following a massive international tax evasion investigation. The suspect, identified as Alexandre Toj, was quietly hiding in Thailand while facing severe financial allegations in his home country.

Authorities tracked the wanted fugitive to a private residence in the bustling Bo Phut area of Koh Samui on Wednesday. He was swiftly taken into custody after immigration officers officially revoked his legal permission to remain in the Kingdom.

Key Takeaways

A 53-year-old French man was arrested on Koh Samui for alleged tax fraud exceeding 50 million baht.

The suspect faces serious charges related to fake VAT invoices, undeclared aircraft financing, and illicit overseas bank transfers.

Thai immigration revoked his tourist visa and immediately detained him for further legal proceedings before his expected deportation.

Massive VAT Fraud and International Tax Evasion

The high-profile arrest stems from a massive VAT fraud and tax evasion case that cost the French government approximately 50 million baht, or €1.3 million. Investigators in France accuse the suspect of orchestrating a highly sophisticated corporate scheme over seven years. They believe he used forged invoices to systematically defraud the national tax system between April 2011 and October 2018.

Further criminal investigations revealed an undeclared aircraft financing arrangement worth €650,000 directly linked to the suspect’s business operations. Alexandre allegedly arranged the fraudulent invoicing and delivery of an aircraft to a specific aviation company in Spain. This particular transaction was carefully designed to evade €130,000 in mandatory value-added tax payments legally owed in France.

The extensive financial probe also uncovered a complex network of international bank transfers used to hide the illegal profits. Authorities identified secret transfers of lucrative commission payments and undeclared funds to offshore bank accounts. These illegal financial movements primarily targeted secure banking institutions located across Switzerland and Spain to avoid detection.

Interpol Red Notice and Thai Immigration Raid

French law enforcement authorities eventually sought international help and secured an Interpol Red Notice for the 53-year-old fugitive businessman. This global police alert flagged him as a highly wanted fugitive and ultimately led international investigators straight to Thailand. The successful Koh Samui operation was carefully coordinated by senior commanders within the national Thai Immigration Bureau.

Once regional investigators confirmed the suspect’s exact location in Bo Phut, they quietly moved in to secure the residential perimeter. Uniformed officers approached the wanted French national just outside the house and informed him of his revoked visa status. He was then formally arrested for being a foreign national staying in Thailand with a completely revoked travel permit.

Following the successful morning raid, officers transferred the suspect directly to the Surat Thani Immigration Office for processing. He currently remains in strict police custody while awaiting further legal proceedings under standard Thai immigration law. The joint operation successfully brought a major international fugitive to justice after several years on the run from European authorities.

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