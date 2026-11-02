Chiang Mai Nurse Killed While Trying to Help Accident Victim

CHIANG MAI – A violent street fight between two rival youth gangs in Chiang Mai ended in tragedy when a young nurse’s aide was struck and killed while attempting to help someone she believed was injured.

The 24-year-old victim, identified as Kanokrat Yothiwong, was riding her motorbike to begin her hospital shift when she stopped to provide emergency first aid. Instead of helping an accident victim, she was run down by a speeding pickup truck fleeing the violent brawl.

Key Takeaways • Good Samaritan Killed: A 24-year-old nurse’s aide died after stopping her motorbike to administer first aid during what she believed was a traffic accident. • Violent Gang Clash: Over 40 gang members clashed in Chiang Mai with homemade ping-pong bombs and firearms following online social media arguments. • Police Demand Justice: Provincial police commanders have pledged maximum legal penalties, vehicle confiscations, and bail revocations for all repeat offenders involved.

Police Major General Thawatchai Pongwiwattanachai, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, personally visited Mae Ping Police Station to oversee the active investigation. Investigators confirmed that two opposing youth factions had initially arranged a one-on-one fistfight after exchanging heated insults across social media channels.

Although the teens briefly dispersed when police patrol sirens sounded, the altercation quickly reignited. The armed rivals pursued each other down roadside lanes in Tha Sala subdistrict, hurling explosive ping-pong bombs and discharging firearms in front of a local restaurant.

A Courageous Nurse Struck Down While Lending Aid

Witnesses recounted that a Chevrolet pickup truck suddenly surged out of the brawling mob at extreme speed without braking. The vehicle slammed violently into Kanokrat and crashed into five surrounding motorcycles, launching the young medical worker into the roadside ditch.

“She stopped because she wanted to save lives, but that truck never slowed down,” an eyewitness told reporters at the scene. The driver fled into the dark immediately after the collision, leaving behind sparks, crushed motorcycle frames, and a mortally wounded healthcare worker.

During preliminary police interrogations, the pickup driver claimed he ducked beneath his steering wheel to evade incoming gunfire, causing him to lose control. However, senior investigators firmly rejected this excuse, noting that excessive speed and reckless disregard directly caused the fatal collision.

Police Crack Down on Repeat Youth Offenders

Both rival groups, consisting of more than 40 members, have established police records for illegal street racing and gang violence throughout Chiang Mai. Authorities are now moving to revoke prior bail agreements and will impound every modified vehicle tied to the deadly brawl.

Officials also cautioned parents against blindly shielding delinquent children from the law, emphasizing that all adult suspects will face strict criminal prosecution. Police confirmed that every identified participant will be charged with violent affray resulting in death, alongside weapons violations.

The body of Kanokrat currently rests at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, where her grieving family from Li district in Lamphun has gathered. Police leadership has pledged full coordination with hospital administrators to secure official financial aid and compensation for the heroic citizen.

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