Nigerian Cocaine Dealer Busted During Nightclub Raid in Bangkok

BANGKOK – In the early hours of Saturday, more than 100 officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau police and military raided an unlicensed nightclub in Ratchathewi. A Nigerian man was arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine, and 22 patrons who failed drug tests were detained.

The operation on 18 October at a venue on Ratchaprarop Soi 14. Inside, officers found over 100 Thai and foreign customers. The club had been staying open until 7 a.m. each day, which breaches licensing rules. The raid followed multiple complaints to the Narcotics Control Board hotline, 1386.

Khaosod reported that a former short-stay hotel had been converted into a nightclub with DJ gear and was drawing both Thai and Nigerian visitors for drug use. NSB officers halted all activity, searched the premises, and tested 127 people for drugs.

Twenty-two tested positive, split evenly between foreigners and Thais. Thai suspects were taken to Din Daeng Police Station, then sent to the Din Daeng Public Health Service Centre for treatment. Foreign suspects were charged with drug possession at Din Daeng station, then handed over to immigration police for deportation.

Two staff members were arrested. NSB Police seized about 2 grams of crystal meth in two packets, plus one packet of cocaine. Both face charges of joint possession of Category 1 and Category 2 narcotics for sale. A black Suzuki Swift was impounded as evidence.

Search teams found more cocaine, methamphetamine, and ketamine in plastic bags, along with several nitrous oxide canisters.

Police Colonel Suriya Singhakamol, Secretary-General of the Narcotics Control Board, said officers had tracked a Nigerian suspect who was allegedly bringing cocaine into the venue and selling it to customers.

The club had been open for more than a year and was also selling e-cigarettes, cannabis, and nitrous oxide without permits, while trading outside legal hours. Investigations are ongoing, and more charges are expected. Authorities say the raid is part of a wider push against drug networks tied to Bangkok’s nightlife.

NSB Police report that Nigerian nationals have been repeatedly linked to cocaine smuggling and supply chains in Thailand in recent years, often entering illegally or overstaying visas.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Tourist Police have carried out several raids on these groups. Their markets include tourists, nightlife spots, and wealthy clients in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Phangan.

These networks often work with Thai partners, such as girlfriends or wives, who help with logistics. Drugs are sourced from South America, including routes through Brazil or by body packing. Thai law carries heavy penalties.

Possession with intent to sell can bring life imprisonment or the death penalty, along with deportation for immigration offences.

Officials say the issue feeds wider diplomatic tensions. Some reports claim more than 170,000 Nigerians are on death row abroad for drug crimes, many in Asia, including Thailand. Recent arrests show the crackdown continues, with at least a dozen cases in 2025 so far.

Cases often involve small-scale sales arranged by WhatsApp or hotel drops, linked to larger syndicates moving shipments from Brazil. Authorities say some suspects mix cocaine with chocolate for export or use overstayers for low-profile roles.

Online debate has grown about the impact on the image of Nigerians overseas, with users on X pointing to strained ties in Asia.

