Immigration Police Arrest Indian Millionaire Over ID Fraud

NAKHON PHANOM – Thai immigration police intercepted a foreign multi-millionaire who lived in northeastern Thailand under a stolen local identity for over ten years. Officials stopped the suspect while he was driving a luxury Mercedes-Benz displaying high-value auction license plates near Don Muang village.

The suspect was returning from his wife’s residence in Sakon Nakhon province when law enforcement units closed in on him. Investigators believe the man used fraudulent citizenship papers to build an illicit commercial empire and wash hundreds of millions of baht.

Key Takeaways • A wealthy Indian national lived in Thailand for over ten years by using a revoked Thai national identity card. • Police captured the suspect inside a luxury Mercedes-Benz after tracking his movements across several provinces. • Investigators are tracing three commercial businesses and suspicious financial flows exceeding hundreds of millions of baht.

According to police commanders, the suspect, identified only as Muhammad, concealed his true foreign nationality behind forged government records. He held a Thai national identity card and driver’s license bearing the name Boontham Srisopha, an identity that civil registrars had revoked years earlier.

The fake credentials allowed him to execute banking contracts and purchase registered property across the country without triggering regulatory scrutiny. As a result, he operated undetected for over a decade while blending seamlessly into provincial communities.

Authorities confirmed that the Crime Suppression Division had been monitoring his activities since 2014 following suspicious municipal registration filings. The suspect had previously visited government offices in Suphan Buri and Nakhon Phanom to request duplicate identity documents under another citizen’s name.

Palm Oil Exports and Suspicious Wealth

During their investigation, detectives uncovered three registered commercial companies and partnerships linked directly to the suspect. The business network focused heavily on exporting processed palm oil to trade hubs throughout the Middle East.

Financial officers noted that his rapid accumulation of wealth raised serious red flags among regional anti-money laundering watchdogs. Consequently, specialized forensic accountants are reviewing bank accounts to identify every corporate asset tied to his cross-border commodity shipments.

Furthermore, state prosecutors intend to confiscate any funds originating from illegal operations once asset tracing concludes. The scale of his financial network suggests that local facilitators assisted him in evading regulatory oversight for many years.

Multiple Families Complicated Police Surveillance

Catching the elusive businessman proved challenging because he moved constantly between multiple homes and domestic partners. Officers reported that he maintained relationships with several Thai women residing in different provinces across the northeastern region.

Because he lacked a single permanent residence, surveillance teams spent months mapping his travel routines. He frequently alternated between vehicles and properties, making routine tracking methods largely ineffective until his recent journey to Nakhon Phanom.

In addition, police background checks revealed an extensive history of criminal complaints filed against him over several years. His record included allegations of bounced checks, commercial fraud, false police reports, and repetitive identity forgery.

Legal Charges and Financial Investigation

Following his traffic interception, officers formally charged the suspect with three major statutory offenses under national law. These charges comprise using forged official documents, submitting false statements to public officers, and committing serious violations of the National Identification Card Act.

During preliminary questioning, the defendant entered a partial denial regarding the primary allegations presented by investigators. Police transferred him directly to the Nakhon Phanom Police Station for comprehensive interrogation and formal court processing.

Immigration commanders affirmed that additional charges could follow once banking records and tax filings undergo thorough audit procedures. Meanwhile, authorities are cooperating with international law enforcement agencies to verify the suspect’s original citizenship and passport background.

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