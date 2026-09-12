Cyber Police Bust 1.5 Billion Baht Monthly Cash Flow Gambling Site

BANGKOK – The Technology Crime Suppression Division (Cyber Police) recently cracked down on a major online gambling site known as “Premsuk365.” This illegal operation was running a massive criminal enterprise across multiple provinces. Officers successfully arrested three key suspects connected to the gambling platform during coordinated raids in Bangkok and Nonthaburi.

This illegal betting network generated a staggering 1.5 billion baht in monthly cash flow. During the raids, police seized luxury vehicles and electronics worth over 3 million baht.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested three key suspects linked to the “premsuk365” online gambling platform.

The illegal network processed an estimated 1.5 billion baht every single month.

Investigators tracked the money through complex bank transfers and digital currency conversions.

The extensive investigation started when a financial crime prevention team noticed highly suspicious activity. Employees at Krungthai Bank quickly alerted the police about unusual money transfers that linked directly back to the gambling website.

The criminals used a highly complex system to hide their illegal profits from authorities. First, they moved the dirty money through multiple individual bank accounts, which are commonly known as mule accounts.

Next, the organized group paid out the funds using corporate bank accounts to avoid detection. Finally, they transferred the money into online payment systems and converted everything into untraceable digital currency.

Tracking Down the Key Suspects

This recent bust follows a previous major law enforcement operation that occurred on August 18, where police seized illegal assets worth 74 million baht. The newly arrested suspects played very specific roles within the dangerous criminal organization. Police identified 32-year-old Chaiyawat as a major player who allegedly ordered the cash withdrawals and managed the money flow.

The second suspect, 37-year-old Atiphat, acted as the vital right-hand man for the entire operation. He quickly confessed to withdrawing cash and delivering it directly to the main operators.

The third suspect, 33-year-old Naret, allegedly owned the primary bank accounts for the illegal network. However, he stubbornly refused to give a statement to the investigators during his initial questioning.

Meanwhile, Chaiyawat claimed he was merely a low-level worker who collected money for the website. He insisted to the arresting officers that the true owners of the platform are still out there hiding.

Moving Forward with the Investigation

Authorities are not buying these excuses and will continue their strict, ongoing investigation into the network. The police have officially charged all three men with organizing illegal gambling and severe money laundering offenses.

Officers have officially handed the suspects over to investigators for strict legal processing and further questioning. The police plan to track down more network members soon and seize any additional hidden assets.

This successful operation highlights the vital importance of teamwork between banks and local law enforcement. Financial institutions play a critical role in flagging suspicious transactions, which helps dismantle massive criminal networks.

Online gambling remains a significant social issue across the entire country today, but these crackdowns show progress. The police strongly urge the public to avoid all illegal betting platforms to stop funding criminal empires.

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