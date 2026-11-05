Police Seize 4.5M Meth Pills Hidden Under Fruit Crates

CHUMPHON – Highway police in southern Thailand have intercepted a massive narcotics shipment during a targeted highway sting. Officers arrested four drug syndicate members and confiscated 4.5 million methamphetamine pills concealed inside agricultural crates.

The cross-country operation originated in central Thailand and was bound for distribution in the southern provinces. However, the traffickers abruptly pulled into a roadside motel after noticing police cars trailing their vehicle.

Key Takeaways • Police seized 4.5 million methamphetamine pills hidden under produce crates inside a modified pickup truck. • Four cross-border trafficking syndicate members were detained across two roadside resorts in Chumphon province. • The suspects confessed to accepting 700,000 Thai baht to haul the narcotics haul across southern borders.

According to Highway Police Division 2, tactical squads acted on critical intelligence detailing an illicit transit run. The criminal network attempted to haul contraband across provincial boundaries by masking cargo as legitimate farm fruit.

Investigators tailed the modified Isuzu pickup truck along Highway 4 through Tha Sae district before dawn. In an attempt to avoid police road checks, the driver made an evasive turn into a local motel compound.

Armed tactical units promptly surrounded the premises and secured both the driver and his female passenger. Upon inspecting the cargo bed under stacked plastic fruit baskets, officers discovered 15 fertilizer bags filled with speed pills.

Scout Vehicle Intercepted in Coordinated Police Sweep

During questioning, officers learned that the operation relied on a coordinated two-vehicle escort structure. A separate Honda Civic sedan drove ahead as a scout vehicle to monitor traffic checkpoints, according to police. Consequently, investigators moved swiftly to locate the scout car before the accomplices could flee the province.

Authorities tracked the companion car to another motel situated in Na Thung subdistrict in Mueang Chumphon. Police detained both occupants without incident and seized the vehicle for forensic evaluation.

The detained drivers confessed that an unnamed kingpin promised them 700,000 baht to finish the transit route. Nevertheless, heightened police patrols disrupted their plan, prompting them to hide until the roadway cleared.

Legal Charges Filed as Anti-Drug Crackdown Widens

Prosecutors filed primary charges against all four suspects for commercial distribution of Category 1 narcotics. Furthermore, investigators lodged additional charges against the drivers for operating motor vehicles while impaired by controlled narcotics. Police subsequently escorted the detainees to the Crime Suppression Division for legal processing.

Highway patrol authorities announced that border checkpoints across southern transport corridors will face reinforced inspections. By tracing financial records and phone logs, regional task forces intend to dismantle the overseas cartels directing these large shipments.

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