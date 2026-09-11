Temple Abbot and Lover Arrested Over 100 Million Baht Embezzlement

BANGKOK – On Thursday, police officers arrested a 66-year-old abbot from a famous Ayutthaya temple for massive theft. The former monk stands accused of embezzling 100 million baht alongside his trusted female assistant. Both suspects were taken into police custody following an early morning raid at the temple grounds. The local community was completely shocked by the severe allegations against their respected religious leader.

Following his arrest, the prominent monk was quickly defrocked and stripped of his religious title. During the raid, investigators discovered highly inappropriate security camera footage inside the abbot’s private residence. The secret video clearly showed the monk engaging in sexual activity with his female assistant. These actions strictly violate the core rules of monkhood and demand immediate removal from the temple.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested a 66-year-old Ayutthaya abbot for allegedly stealing 100 million baht in temple funds.

Security cameras caught the monk having sex with his female assistant on a dining table.

The female aide helped hide tens of millions of baht through her bank accounts yearly.

Police officers raided the private quarters of the abbot early on Thursday to find financial evidence. Instead of just finding stolen money, they discovered security footage that shocked the entire local community. The secret video showed the religious leader and the woman having sex on a wooden table. According to the police, this specific table was also used for the monk’s daily meals.

Buddhist monks in Thailand are strictly forbidden from having any kind of sexual relations with anyone. Breaking this sacred rule results in an immediate and permanent expulsion from the religious order. This serious violation led to his quick defrocking ceremony right inside the temple’s ordination hall. He was given white robes to wear before police took him away for further intense questioning.

The suspect was a very well-known figure who created highly popular Buddhist amulets for his followers. Many devoted locals trusted him completely and gave large cash donations to support the royal temple. These generous donations were supposed to help the community and maintain the beautiful historical grounds. Sadly, the investigation revealed that a massive amount of this money never reached the temple accounts.

How the 100 Million Baht Was Stolen

The financial crimes committed by the former abbot are just as serious as his moral failures. Police say the disgraced religious leader stole about 100 million baht over a two-year period. He allegedly took money from amulet sales and direct temple donations for his own personal use. He then issued fake donation receipts without getting any proper approval from the official temple board.

The abbot did not deposit the donated money into the official and public temple bank accounts. Instead, he worked closely with his 47-year-old female assistant to quietly hide the stolen cash. The woman played a massive role in moving the stolen money around to avoid police detection. Tens of millions of baht passed through her personal bank accounts every single year without fail.

She has now been officially arrested and faces serious fraud charges for helping a state official. Police believe she helped disguise the stolen temple money by putting it under different people’s names. Financial investigators are still looking into her exact methods of hiding the massive amounts of cash. They want to know exactly where all the generously donated community money finally ended up.

Looking Ahead at the Ongoing Investigation

The ThaiRath reported that police seized many valuable items during their early morning raid. Officers found millions of baht in cash, property deeds, and several bank books inside the residence. They also took mobile phones, an iPad, and various investment documents as hard evidence of fraud. The former abbot is currently sitting at the Central Investigation Bureau for more detailed questioning.

The police investigation into this massive financial crime is definitely not over yet for the temple. Detectives strongly suspect that more people might be involved in this complicated money laundering scam. They are heavily questioning other temple workers and lay administrators to find more potential suspects. The local authorities want to make sure they catch absolutely everyone who helped steal the funds.

This terrible scandal has deeply upset many faithful Buddhists across the entire country of Thailand. They expect their monks to live very simple lives that are free from greed and desire. The ancient temple will now need to work hard to rebuild trust with its local followers. Strict new financial rules will likely be put in place very soon to prevent future theft.

Rebuilding Trust in the Local Community

Religious leaders are now working very hard to repair the immense damage caused by this scandal. They are reminding the public that one bad person does not ruin the entire religious community. Most monks dedicate their entire lives to helping others and spreading peace throughout their local neighborhoods. The local community is slowly coming together to support the ancient royal monastery during this crisis.

The national police have promised a very transparent and open legal process for the general public. They want everyone to see exactly how justice is served in this highly publicized criminal case. Both the former abbot and his female assistant will face strict court trials in the future. They could spend many long years in a Thai prison if they are finally found guilty.

This shocking case serves as a strong warning to other religious leaders across the whole nation. Temple funds must always be managed with total honesty and perfectly clear financial records every day. The government authorities are now watching religious financial accounts much more closely than ever before. Protecting public temple donations is now a huge top priority for the local Thai police force.

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