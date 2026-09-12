Crime

Disgraced Ayutthaya Abbot Denied Bail in Embezzlement Case

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Disgraced Ayutthaya Abbot Denied Bail in Embezzlement Case

AYUTTHAYA – A former senior monk and his female associate are now behind bars after a court denied their bail requests on Wednesday. The Region 1 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Saraburi firmly ruled against releasing the pair.

The suspects, identified as Atichot and Ms. Punyawi, face very serious legal charges involving embezzlement and money laundering.

Atichot previously served as the abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan, a famous and highly respected historical temple located in Ayutthaya province. Police officers from the Crime Suppression Division recently arrested both suspects and transferred them to the court. Officials clearly stated that releasing them could seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation into their complex financial activities.

Key Takeaways

  • The former abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan and his associate were denied bail by a Saraburi provincial court.
  • Both suspects currently face severe criminal charges, which include temple embezzlement and large-scale money laundering.
  • The court believes releasing the pair might allow them to tamper with sensitive evidence or intimidate witnesses.

The court officially approved the police request to detain the suspects for an initial period of twelve days. This mandatory detention phase will last from September 11 until September 23, 2026. Shortly after this approval, both suspects immediately filed urgent requests seeking a temporary release on bail.

However, the presiding judge carefully reviewed the case details and quickly denied their bail applications. According to the court’s official statement, the criminal charges against the two individuals carry extremely severe legal penalties. Financial investigators are currently tracing complicated money trails to identify any other potential co-conspirators involved.

Disgraced Abbot a Flight Risk

Releasing the former Abbot and his female associate right now poses a massive risk to this highly sensitive process. Authorities need complete control over the environment to ensure no digital or physical records mysteriously disappear. Furthermore, police are working around the clock to follow every single lead related to the missing temple funds.

The judge strongly emphasized that the suspects might interfere with vital evidence if they were granted temporary bail. In addition, they could potentially use their influence to intimidate key witnesses who plan to testify. This strict decision perfectly aligns with specific sections of the Thai Criminal Procedure Code designed for high-profile cases.

Consequently, the court prioritized the absolute integrity of the investigation over the temporary freedom of the two suspects. Following the court’s final ruling, trained correctional officers immediately took physical custody of both individuals. They were then securely transported directly to the Saraburi Provincial Prison for their mandatory pre-trial detention.

This shocking scandal has deeply upset many local residents and devoted followers of the historic Ayutthaya temple community. Citizens are currently demanding total transparency and justice regarding the misuse of public religious donations.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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