Sports

Family of Teen Golfer Killed By Lightning Get Bt 2 Million

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Family of Teen Golfer Killed By Lightning Get Bt 2 Million

BANGKOK – A sudden storm in Chachoengsao turned fatal this week when a 15-year-old junior golfer tragically lost her life to a lightning strike. The tragedy took place during a tournament in the Bang Nam Priao district as severe weather caught competitors off guard on the course.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation announced it will deliver a substantial financial relief package to support the grieving family. Disaster officials coordinated swiftly with local authorities to verify eligibility under the national disaster insurance policy.

Key Takeaways

  • A 15-year-old female golfer died following a lightning strike during a youth tournament in Chachoengsao province.
  • The disaster prevention agency confirmed the family will receive 2,000,000 baht under a state-backed disaster insurance scheme.
  • Provincial officials are accelerating disaster declarations to ensure the payout is transferred without delay.

Director-General Nirat Pongsitthitaworn confirmed that the tragedy qualifies for group accidental compensation under the state disaster fund. In an official release, authorities verified the terms explicitly protect citizens against storm-related fatalities including fatal lightning incidents.

The deceased athlete, widely known as Nong Aya, was participating in a regional youth competition when the tempest struck unexpectedly. The government program will provide a 2,000,000 baht compensation benefit directly to her household to alleviate sudden economic hardships.

Expedited Support and Public Safety Measures

Disaster officials have instructed Chachoengsao provincial administrators to formalize the local disaster zone declaration immediately. According to updates from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, administrative teams are actively assembling all claims documentation to avoid bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The tragedy has also renewed urgent public discussions regarding outdoor sports protocols and early weather warning adherence across Thailand. Sporting organizations are now being urged to implement automatic lightning detectors and halt outdoor events well before storm fronts arrive.

State representatives conveyed their heartfelt condolences while assuring the sporting community that compensation payments will proceed without hindrance. While financial assistance cannot heal this heartbreaking loss, authorities aim to deliver responsible and timely assistance to those in need.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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