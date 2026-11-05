Police Bust Pervert with Women’s Underwear and Spy Videos

BANGKOK – Police officers in Chonburi province have arrested a well-known local mechanic following an outstanding arrest warrant. The 33-year-old auto mechanic, publicly identified as Mr. Jeerasak or “Chang Tom,” was caught at a repair garage in the Takhian Tia subdistrict. Investigators originally sought the man on an active warrant for criminal embezzlement charges.

However, when detectives searched his living quarters, they discovered illicit narcotics alongside dozens of used female garments and hidden spy footage. Officers from the Bang Lamung Police Station reported that the search uncovered small amounts of crystal methamphetamine, illegal yaba tablets, and numerous video recordings.

Key Takeaways

Arrested on Warrant: A 33-year-old mechanic was taken into custody at a Chonburi garage on an active embezzlement charge.

Startling Room Search: Police found illicit methamphetamine alongside more than 40 pieces of used women’s underwear hung across his bedroom.

Spy Footage Found: Investigators seized his mobile device containing secretly filmed videos of women, prompting inquiries for further charges.

During their inspection of the residence, officers found 0.79 grams of crystal methamphetamine alongside a single yaba tablet and drug paraphernalia. The arresting team immediately noticed that more than 40 used pieces of women’s underwear were displayed across the entire bedroom. According to police, detectives were shocked by the sheer number of garments hanging in open view.

In addition to the physical evidence, investigators unlocked the suspect’s mobile phone and found multiple clandestine recordings of unsuspecting women. The discovery of these voyeuristic clips quickly shifted the scope of the inquiry from simple property theft toward potential harassment crimes. Consequently, forensic teams are analyzing the phone to determine whether any recordings were transmitted online.

Suspect Admits Drug Use but Denies Theft

During police interrogation, the mechanic admitted that he was indeed the individual named in the arrest warrant and confessed to illegal substance abuse. However, he strongly denied stealing the women’s garments, asserting that the underwear was merely part of a personal hobby. He told officers that he scavenged discarded clothing from community trash bins and roadside piles.

Furthermore, the suspect claimed that he washed each garment thoroughly until clean and fragrant before proudly keeping them in his room. He explained that he held a particular fondness for lace designs and garments that belonged to mature women. Regarding the secret recordings, he argued that he was merely testing his phone camera without harmful intent.

Legal Charges and Ongoing Inquiries

Police officers formally charged the man with unlawful possession and consumption of Category 1 narcotics, alongside the pending embezzlement case. The Royal Thai Police investigators transferred him to custody so prosecutors could process the initial charges. Authorities confirmed that further charges will follow if any victims identify themselves from the seized video clips.

Legal experts note that clandestine recording without consent violates statutory privacy protections under Thai penal statutes. As a result, detectives encourage anyone who suspects they were secretly filmed at the garage to come forward and file a complaint. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in police custody awaiting formal court arraignment.

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